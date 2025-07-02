It’s now or never for dream Roman Reigns match in WWE

Roman Reigns has had a massive career so far; his most WrestleMania main-event record is proof of that. The 40-year-old megastar has faced multiple legends and top superstars throughout his run, especially during his peak as The Tribal Chief. However, some massive box-office matches involving him have yet to materialize.

A match against The Rock is on the list. However, a recent report has revealed that WWE was close to booking a bout between Reigns and Stone Cold Steve Austin for WrestleMania 39, but it didn’t happen, and Cody Rhodes ended up facing the OTC.

Last match of the WWE Hall of Famer

Stone Cold Steve Austin last wrestled Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One at the AT&T Stadium in front of more than 65 thousand fans, marking his first ever bout in 19 years.

The Taxes Rattlesnake was also rumored to play an important role in Cody Rhodes' Bloodline Rules Match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL Night Two. However, Austin was eventually replaced by The Undertaker at the last minute after his deal with the company didn’t materialize.

Major report on the 60-year-old legend's return

Since then, Steve Austin hasn’t stepped inside the squared circle. Recently, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that the WWE Hall of Famer told ''multiple people'' during WrestleMania 41 weekend that he has one more match left in him, hinting at his potential comeback.

Hence, it’s now or never when it comes to the dream match between Roman Reigns and Steve Austin. The two megastars locking horns with each other at a major event would be a massive attraction.

WWE could schedule this bout for Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, given that the OTC is officially advertised for the premium live event. Alternatively, the Triple H-led creative team could book this dream bout for WrestleMania 42.

Roman Reigns to return to WWE TV ahead of SummerSlam 2025?

The Undisputed Tribal Chief has not competed in a match since WrestleMania 41 Night One, when he faced CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match. Reigns went on hiatus after being attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on the RAW after The Show of Shows.

If he returns ahead of SummerSlam 2025, Roman Reigns could join forces with LA Knight and CM Punk and go after Seth Rollins and his heel stable, setting up a six-man tag team bout at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

However, Reigns’ potential return won’t last long, as he is set to start filming his Hollywood film, Street Fighter. Filming for the movie is scheduled to begin in August 2025. Recently, some new reports suggest Cody Rhodes is in talks with the franchise to play the role of Guile. If The American Nightmare accepts the offer, it will pave the way for the archrivals to work together outside the ring.

With the buzz and hype attached to his name, it will be interesting to see when the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion returns to weekly programming.

