IYO SKY to lose the Women's World Title to Rhea Ripley after the betrayal of two superstars? Potential Evolution scenario explored

At the upcoming WWE Evolution 2 Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley will face IYO SKY. This match will be for the WWE Women’s World Championship. Fans are expecting to see a title change here, given the long history between the two, but it may not come as fans expect.

With the recent developments on WWE RAW, fans may witness SKY getting betrayed by her former teammates.

On RAW, Asuka and Kairi Sane reunited to form The Kabuki Warriors. The two were formerly Tag Team Champions and heels. This could have been a subtle way of WWE teasing what could come next. At Evolution, The Kabuki Warriors will face off in a four-way tag team match for the titles. However, there is a chance that they will lose.

This could motivate them to get some revenge on their Damage CTRL partner, SKY, in her match against Rhea Ripley. The main event match will be for the WWE Women’s World Championship, and this is where the heel turn could take place.

The Kabuki Warriors may interfere in the match, allowing Rhea Ripley to take the title away from IYO SKY. This will ensure that none of the Damage CTRL members have gold around their waist.

This would be a massive moment for the tag team. As heels, they did have a successful run before losing the titles to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at Backlash. Right now, though, these are just speculations, and nothing is officially confirmed.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY’s match gets criticized

Vince Russo wasn't too happy with WWE's booking of Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY. According to the legend, there was nothing to be excited about. There was no buildup, nor was there any heat. This match was announced two weeks ahead of the show. Russo explained that having two stars who have wrestled before does not make a match interesting.

"Who are you cheering for and why? Because they've wrestled so many times before, there's no heat here, nobody's mad at anybody else, so, you know," he said. [From 16:44 onwards]

The biggest issue Russo claimed was the fact that it is the same people battling it out for the biggest women's title in WWE. This could have been a great chance to let a new star shine. There would have been some intrigue if a heel like Roxanne Perez was given this opportunity.

With Rhea Ripley, fans are aware that she could either win or lose, and it would make no difference. The two will have a rematch at SummerSlam 2025 since WWE would like to have the belt on the line again.

