IYO SKY must recruit 27-year-old star as newest member of Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL have been on a downward spiral since IYO SKY lost the WWE Women's Championship to Bayley at WrestleMania XL. They have struggled to win since being drafted to WWE RAW and their leader lashed out in a backstage segment this week. There needs to be a change for the group to return to their past dominant ways.

IYO is ever the tactician and The Genius of the Sky could turn to a new face to help freshen up the faction. Kiana James has been on the red brand since the draft but has yet to grab fans' attention. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has been limited to backstage segments with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

Kiana James is the perfect candidate to breathe new life into Damage CTRL. She has business acumen and could help negotiate the stable's way back to the top of the card.

Kiana James becomes Damage CTRL's new business manager to help IYO SKY get into RAW's title picture

IYO has had three matches since losing the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania. The Japanese star beat Natalya and Shayna Baszler in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

However, Lyra Valkyria knocked the 34-year-old out of the tournament in the semifinal in somewhat of a shocker. Her stable mates haven't fared much better, with Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane losing a Women's Tag Team Title contender's match.

SKY was infuriated with the situation in a backstage segment, smashing a table and other furniture in a temper-tantrum. Damage CTRL look a shadow of their former selves and acquiring Kiana James' services could put them right back on track.

The former champion could even be propelled into RAW's title picture if Kiana James can negotiate with GM Adam Pearce. She's constantly spoken to him backstage since being called up from NXT.

Fans would pay attention to Kiana James if she were to join Damage CTRL

Expectations within WWE are reportedly high regarding Kiana James' long-term future with the promotion. She impressed in NXT in her businesswoman persona and her young age means she has plenty of time to thrive on the main roster.

Booker T is a massive fan and believes she is the full package. The NXT commentator spoke glowingly of her look and her in-ring abilities:

"The first time I saw Kiana James, you remember where I said I saw her? At the airport. I’m like, ‘Man, who’s that?’ So, she passed the airport test. She looked the part. She played the part. You knew she was somebody, even if you didn’t know who she was. Then when she gets in the ring, her talent, it’s almost cerebral." [H/T - WrestlingAttitude]

Damage CTRL has helped IYO SKY and Dakota Kai become bigger stars on the main roster and connect with the WWE Universe. Their futures were somewhat in jeopardy before debuting as part of the group at SummerSlam in 2022.

Kiana James could similarly benefit from joining the group as they are one of the most over acts on the women's roster. She could play a part-time manager who wants to prove her in-ring credentials to Iyo Sky.

Asuka could turn babyface after Kiana James takes her spot in the stable

Asuka has been off WWE TV since Backlash: France as she's dealing with a knee injury. The Empress of Tomorrow and Kairi Sane lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in Lyon, France.

It's currently unknown how long Asuka will be out of action but this gives her time to heal and fans will long for her return. She is still one of the most popular stars in the company despite some questionable booking over the years.

Asuka was a fan favorite during her face run on the main roster. The former three-time Women's Champion could return to that persona when she's back from her injury.

The Japanese star may be surprised to see a new face in Damage CTRL with the acquisition of Kiana James. This could lead to tension within the faction and a similar exit as Bayley's last year.

