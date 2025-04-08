  • home icon
IYO SKY's former tag team partner to cost her Women's World Championship at WrestleMania? Possible swerve explored

By Hazel Pagador
Modified Apr 08, 2025 17:21 GMT
IYO SKY is the current Women
IYO SKY is the current Women's World Champion

IYO SKY has an added challenge for WrestleMania 41 as she will defend the Women's World Championship against two other former champions. However, she might also have to be on the lookout for another familiar face from her past.

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley at the beginning of last month on RAW to become the new Women's World Champion. She was initially set to defend the gold against Bianca Belair in a singles match, but The Eradicator continued to involve herself, resulting in a Triple Threat being set at WrestleMania 41. However, it seems like the champion also has another enemy on the brand after being called out by Zoey Stark.

Zoey Stark has been 'censoring' a few superstars on X these past few weeks including Jordynne Grace and Bianca Belair. After this week's RAW, IYO SKY was targeted, and Stark attacked the champion for her outfit.

It's interesting to note that Rhea Ripley is not the only superstar in the Women's World title match targeted by Zoey Stark. Since SKY is the current champion, the RAW star might cost IYO the gold at The Show of Shows and set up a post-Mania feud.

There is also a personal history between The Genius of The Sky and Zoey. When both women were still in NXT in 2021, they teamed up and even won the Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

What did Zoey Stark say about working with IYO SKY in WWE NXT?

Before Zoey and IYO began working as a tag team on the Tuesday show, SKY was one of the first people Stark faced when she reached NXT. Despite facing the brand's then-Women's Champion, Stark was motivated to perform well.

In a 2023 appearance on Busted Open Radio, Zoey Stark talked about facing the erstwhile IO Shirai and noted that she was nervous before they had their match. However, she knew she had to put everything out there to give a good performance.

“At that time, she was the top dog in NXT. Nobody beat her at that point, so I was extremely nervous on that day. But I knew that I had to perform and put everything in there.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]
It will be interesting to see if Zoey Stark and IYO SKY will cross paths again on WWE's main roster.

