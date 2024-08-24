Jacob Fatu to betray Solo Sikoa; join 8-time WWE champion when he returns on SmackDown? Exploring possible twist

This week on SmackDown, Jacob Fatu was in a dilemma when he was forced to give away his WWE Tag Team Championship to Tonga Loa upon Solo Sikoa's marching orders. There was visible anguish and resentment on his face as if he were slightly unhappy and baffled at the decision. Fatu's potential discontent could eventually grow over time, leading to an all-out revolt against Sikoa.

Although he has proved his allegiance to The Bloodline's leader time and time again, things could change in the blink of an eye. In a shocking turn of events, The Samoan Werewolf could turn his back on Solo Sikoa and join forces with an unexpected name. The name in question is none other than eight-time WWE champion Jimmy Uso.

Jacob Fatu could be the catalyst for reuniting Jimmy and Jey Uso and re-forming the original Bloodline for Roman Reigns in the battle against Sikoa's faction. Fatu's potential resentment at having to give up his WWE Tag Team Championship against his will is a big factor as to why he might betray Solo. Moreover, he might feel belittled at being regarded as a mere Enforcer.

Apart from this, The Samoan Werewolf may eventually go against the idea of Solo Sikoa having Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in the heel faction, as the duo belongs to the Tongan bloodline. Even though the Tongans are closely associated with the legendary Anoa'i family, they do not share the same lineage. This could give Jacob Fatu another reason to betray Sikoa.

On the other hand, Jimmy Uso could return with a master plan to exact revenge on Solo Sikoa. Just when things would look to be in The Bloodline's favor, the tables could turn swiftly with Fatu siding with the eight-time WWE champion. However, the entire scenario is just speculation, and the chances of it happening are relatively low at this point.

Did WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu send a hidden message through his tweet?

The Bloodline defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits on the latest edition of SmackDown. While Jacob Fatu was initially expected to compete in this match, Tonga Loa replaced him as Fatu had to relinquish the title to the former following Solo Sikoa's orders.

Following the show, The Samoan Werewolf sent a cryptic tweet in which he reposted WWE's post about The Bloodline successfully defending their titles. He simply tagged Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in the post, and beneath it are four emojis of blood and the 'We The Ones' gesture.

It raised quite a buzz among fans, with many wondering whether Jacob Fatu was cooking something furtively. However, it does not appear to be the case, and his tweet may not have any hidden message. The 32-year-old star simply acknowledged The Bloodline's victory, praising the Tongans.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks and if a new layer unfolds within The Bloodline Saga on SmackDown.

