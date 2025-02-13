Jacob Fatu to betray Solo Sikoa at WWE Elimination Chamber? Chances explored

Solo Sikoa returned on the latest episode of SmackDown and assaulted Cody Rhodes. He attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion right after The American Nightmare and Jey Uso had defeated Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu in a Tag Team Match.

Out of sheer rage, Rhodes could issue a final challenge to The Street Champion and have Triple H book it for the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. However, it's a given that he will not lose the title to Sikoa ahead of WrestleMania 41, especially when rumors of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes are making the rounds.

Once The American Nightmare defeats Solo Sikoa again, Jacob Fatu can give the erstwhile Tribal Chief a taste of his own medicine. Just the way Sikoa took over The Bloodline's leadership following Roman Reigns' losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Rhodes, The Samoan Werewolf can turn on the former NXT North American Champion for constantly losing to Cody.

Fatu, along with Tama Tonga, can launch an assault on their 'former' leader, enabling The Samoan Werewolf to take control of the group. The betrayal can either mark the end of Solo Sikoa's part in The Bloodline Saga or it could trigger a face turn for the former NXT North American Champion.

Wrestling analyst reveals the right time for Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu

There have been moments in the past when the WWE Universe believed that The Samoan Werewolf would soon betray The Street Champion, but Jacob Fatu never stopped chanting "I love you, Solo!" Ever since Sikoa has been absent from WWE TV after losing to Roman Reigns, Fatu and Tama Tonga have been taking care of business together.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts claimed that WrestleMania 41 should be the platform to book a singles match between Sikoa and Fatu.

"Maybe you do Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa versus Braun Strowman and Cody Rhodes. [...] Maybe we'll do the tag match, and when Solo eats the pin Jacob will lose faith. Maybe, we won't even get that far, before Jacob tells Solo the same thing Jacob told Jey Uso. But either way, I think we are headed for a collision. I hope this all leads to Jacob Fatu versus Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania," he said.

It will be interesting to see the direction WWE takes with Sikoa and Fatu as The Bloodline Saga continues to develop.

