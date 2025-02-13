Cody Rhodes to challenge 31-year-old WWE star in 'one final match' at Elimination Chamber? Exploring massive swerve

Cody Rhodes is confidently marching towards WrestleMania 41 with the Undisputed WWE Championship on his shoulder. However, he may have some unfinished business to deal with before he heads into The Show of Shows. Following the recent turn of events, Rhodes may be forced to compete in a high-stakes match at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Last week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made a shocking return and ambushed The American Nightmare. Sikoa's obsession with Cody Rhodes seems to be a never-ending story. However, this may have certainly enraged the Undisputed WWE Champion, and why not? He is entangled in The Bloodline saga once again. As a result, Rhodes could make a bold declaration this week.

Fueled by his anger and conviction, Rhodes could issue a challenge to the 31-year-old for a match at Elimination Chamber. However, he could add a massive clause, stating that it would be the last time he and Solo Sikoa ever cross paths. Cody Rhodes could further add that if The Street Champion of the Island lost, Sikoa and The Bloodline would never come after him.

Trending

A bold stipulation like that would add an extra layer of intensity to their rivalry if a match between the two were to happen at Elimination Chamber. Moreover, WWE could build it as "One Last Match" between Rhodes and Sikoa if the creative team truly intends to pull The American Nightmare out of The Bloodline saga. However, the abovementioned scenario is currently speculation.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes to face a major dilemma at Elimination Chamber?

Elimination Chamber is on the horizon, and it could decide Cody Rhodes' future, as the Men's Chamber match will determine his opponent for WrestleMania 41. With several major contenders in the mix, WWE could pull off a massive shocker in Toronto that may leave Rhodes in a dilemma.

John Cena is currently the favorite to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match and challenge The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows. However, in a shocking twist, not one but two superstars could walk out of the steel structure as the potential winners: The Cenation Leader and CM Punk.

A recent report indicated that several members within the Stamford-based promotion were open to the idea of putting The Second City Saint in the rumored Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania. A Triple Threat contest is currently being reported with Cody Rhodes defending his title against John Cena and CM Punk.

Expand Tweet

The Men's Elimination Chamber match could see a controversial end if WWE intends to put Rhodes in a multi-person match at 'Mania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback