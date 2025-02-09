WWE star to dethrone Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber & face Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

As we continue on the Road to WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes remains the Undisputed WWE Champion. The next Premium Live Event for the Stamford-based promotion is Elimination Chamber 2025, which will serve as the final stop before 'Mania 41. However, after this week's episode of SmackDown, there is speculation that Solo Sikoa might dethrone The American Nightmare before Elimination Chamber.

If this happens, Solo might face Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. This assumption stems from the latest episode of the blue brand, where Solo Sikoa made his return and violently attacked Cody Rhodes in the main event. With this assault happening just weeks before Elimination Chamber, it seems likely that both stars could clash in a title match before The Showcase of the Immortals.

If Rhodes and Sikoa clash at Elimination Chamber and the latter dethrones him, it would pave the way for a Solo vs. Jey Uso showdown at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, The YEET Master has yet to officially choose his 'Mania 41 opponent. In a recent episode of the Friday Night Show, he was again involved in the ongoing Bloodline Saga alongside Jacob Fatu.

If the 31-year-old star defeats Rhodes, a match between Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa could be a major addition to The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, it seems unlikely that WWE will have Rhodes drop the Undisputed Championship before WrestleMania 41. It’s also important to note that there is currently no confirmation on whether Rhodes will defend his title at Elimination Chamber.

Only the upcoming episodes of SmackDown will reveal what’s next for the Undisputed WWE Championship and the final lineup for the Elimination Chamber PLE.

How else can WWE book Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa after the recent SmackDown?

Besides the possibility of booking Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa at Elimination Chamber, fans might also see Solo included in the Men’s Chamber match. So far, CM Punk and John Cena have qualified for this structured match, in which the winner will earn a World Title shot at WrestleMania 41.

However, everything depends on Jey Uso’s decision. The champion he does not choose as his WrestleMania 41 opponent will face the winner of the Elimination Chamber match. Following Solo Sikoa’s brutal attack on Cody Rhodes, WWE may include the new Bloodline leader in the Men’s Chamber match. This angle would indeed generate even more buzz for the bout.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold now that Solo Sikoa has returned to SmackDown and made a dominant statement by taking out The American Nightmare.

