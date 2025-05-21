Jacob Fatu and The Bloodline to cost top WWE Superstar his Money in the Bank spot? Exploring the possibility 

Jacob Fatu and the rest of the new Bloodline have been wreaking havoc on WWE SmackDown for a while. Solo Sikoa is now set to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on June 7. Ahead of that match, the faction may ensure that one of its top rivals doesn't feature in the gimmick bout at the MITB Premium Live Event.

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu may be down a couple of partners due to Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa's injuries, but they continue to dominate SmackDown. They have been further bolstered after the introduction of JC Mateo at Backlash 2025. The heels have targeted several names on the Friday show, but LA Knight is one they keep crossing paths with. Due to this, it's possible that The Megastar might not qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match due to interference from the new Bloodline in his upcoming qualifying match.

Last week, Solo Sikoa qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat bout. This week, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Aleister Black will battle it out in a Triple Threat affair to determine who will join the former North American Champion in the gimmick match on June 7. However, the new Bloodline can ensure that Solo will have fewer enemies to deal with at the premium live event by interfering in the Triple Threat and taking out The Megastar.

That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

What major prediction did a WWE Hall of Famer give about Jacob Fatu's future in the company?

Even though The Samoan Werewolf is part of a group, it doesn't limit his capabilities as a superstar and what he can offer as a solo performer. If anything, it even shows that he has leadership qualities that can be used in the future. Due to this, it's unsurprising to know that Eric Bischoff has a lot of expectations from the reigning United States Champion.

On his 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer predicted that Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker would be the biggest stars in the Stamford-based promotion by next year.

"Yeah, I think he's... I think he's going to be one of the biggest stars in the company by this time next year. I said that three months ago; you asked me, 'What do you think of Jacob Fatu?' I said, 'He's going to be the guy just wait!'" he said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Jacob Fatu and the new Bloodline in WWE.

