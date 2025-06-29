Jacob Fatu to create his own Bloodline with 8-time WWE Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam? Exploring possible new faction

Jacob Fatu lost his WWE United States Championship to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. The Samoan Werewolf was cornered by four opponents, including a returning Tonga Loa, a debuting Hikuleo, JC Mateo, and Solo Sikoa. He couldn't withstand the assault from all four men and eventually gave up.

Solo Sikoa at the moment is stronger than ever with four members in his Bloodline 2.0, and Tama Tonga waiting on the sidelines. Under such circumstances, Jacob Fatu can take some help from his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and form his own Bloodline faction to take on Solo Sikoa's men. Jimmy and Jey are eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions, and they have dealt with Solo Sikoa in the past.

Jimmy Uso is already in contact with Fatu as he was saved by The Samoan Werewolf on SmackDown, the night before WWE Night of Champions PLE. However, Jimmy Uso did not come out to help Jacob Fatu during his title match, and it left the fans surprised.

As for Jey Uso, The Yeet Master is also no longer the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, after losing the gold to Gunther. He also doesn't have the opportunity to get a title shot against The Ring General at SummerSlam, as he lost the semi-final of the WWE King of the Ring tournament to Cody Rhodes. Jey Uso currently doesn't have a clear path in the promotion.

Therefore, on this week's edition of SmackDown, Jacob Fatu can request The Usos to join his team in the fight against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline 2.0. Once the team gets formed, the three of them can challenge Solo Sikoa for a match at SummerSlam on August 2 & 3.

Bill Apter says Roman Reigns will come out for Jacob Fatu at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Since it would be a three vs. four fight at SummerSlam, Jacob Fatu can get additional help from his cousin, Roman Reigns, making it a four vs. four contest. The OTC has been absent from WWE since the April 21 edition of RAW after WrestleMania 41. Reigns was assaulted by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, and since then has been out of action. He was rumored to return at Night of Champions to attack The Visionary, but that didn't happen.

During a recent Wrestlevotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter said that The Head of the Table can come out for Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam.

"I think we're gonna see him make an appearance at SummerSlam. It might be unannounced but I think there's gonna be something to do with him in a positive way, with Jacob Fatu. With him helping out Jacob Fatu. I'm gonna call them The SSP, the Samoan Superpowers and that's what I think is gonna happen. He's gonna ally himself with Jacob Fatu," Apter said.

It will be interesting to see how Jacob Fatu clinches back his United States Title from Solo Sikoa, and whether The Usos will help him out in his pursuit or not.

