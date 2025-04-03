Jacob Fatu to debut beloved team in WWE and break out of the Bloodline? Exporing the chances

The New Bloodline is currently facing some internal turmoil in WWE, as things between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa aren't as good as they once were. In the past few weeks, there have been many instances where Fatu expressed his frustration with Sikoa and hinted at a breakup with him.

Given this development, it's conceivable that Jacob Fatu might soon debut The Samoan Swat Team in the Stamford-based promotion. For those unaware, when The Samoan Werewolf wrestled for the Major League Wrestling promotion, he was part of this faction along with Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa'i.

Last year, Lance signed with WWE under the developmental brand NXT. This sparks the chances that Jacob might bring Lance to the SmackDown brand and form a new version of The Samoan Swat Team in the company. A faction like this will elevate the 32-year-old star's status in The Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Additionally, it is also a fitting way to introduce Lance Anao'i to the main roster. This path also opens the doors for a singles babyface run of Solo Sikoa in the company. Rest, it remains to see how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks and how tensions will arise between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

Jacob Fatu might soon become champion in WWE, as per the real-life Bloodline member

Since his debut, Jacob Fatu has impressed the fans with his skills and incredible performance. Recently, the real-life Bloodline member Journey Fatu shared his prediction regarding the future of The Samoan Werewolf.

Journey predicted that Jacob might soon become a champion in the Stamford-based promotion. Additionally, Fatu also holds a firm chance to become the face of the company in the near future.

"Of course. Of course. Anyone who works hard. For Triple H and any of the WWE board members, for anybody who needs to see any pro-wrestler individually to be a part of the company or who can carry the company or who could be the face of the company, why not? If you think Jacob Fatu's going to be the face of the company, you just have to wait and see," Fatu said

As of now, the 32-year-old star has only become WWE Tag Team Champion as part of The New Bloodline. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Fatu.

