Jacob Fatu to face former WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 41 instead of Solo Sikoa? Exploring the possibility 

The downfall of Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa's relationship has begun. It started when The Street Champion returned to WWE SmackDown, claiming that he was ready to take over The Bloodline again, but ended up costing Jacob Fatu the qualifier for the men's Elimination Chamber match.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Samoan Werewolf and The Street Champion lost to Damian Priest and Braun Strowman. During the match, Fatu accidentally superkicked Solo Sikoa but showed no remorse over it, but the story is yet to develop since neither has intentionally assaulted the other.

On the other hand, Damian Priest doesn't have a championship storyline for WrestleMania 41 yet. It is highly unlikely that he will win the Elimination Chamber men's match either. However, he can still be a part of The Show of Shows if WWE books a singles match between Jacob Fatu and The Archer of Infamy.

Both superstars are prominent figures and are receiving fan responses during their matches. It can be the perfect path for The Samoan Werewolf to embark on his singles journey while ensuring The Archer of Infamy is used to his absolute potential. It's well-known that Jacob Fatu is a beast in the ring, and it will take someone of similar talent to keep the match entertaining.

Furthermore, the WWE Universe might not want to see another rivalry branching off from The Bloodline Saga. Instead, Fatu can grow himself as a singles superstar before Triple H circles back to the bitterness between The Samoan Werewolf and The Street Champion.

WWE revealed the tension between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

During The Samoan Werewolf's Elimination Chamber qualifying match, Solo Sikoa accidentally Samoan Spiked Tama Tonga, which distracted Jacob Fatu. The brief window enabled Damian Priest to take Fatu down before pinning Braun Strowman for the victory.

On the latest episode of the blue show, Sikoa cleared the air with Tama Tonga and Fatu that the Samoan Spike was an accident, to which The Samoan Werewolf revealed that had it been intentional, Sikoa wouldn't have been standing in front of them. This exchange between the superstars is enough to determine that Fatu isn't excited to have Solo Sikoa back, possibly because he has been running the show in The Street Champion's absence and Sikoa returned expecting to take over instantly.

It was Fatu who suggested that instead of Tama Tonga, Solo Sikoa should team with him for SmackDown's main event. Unfortunately, The Street Champion failed to prove himself yet again, and The Bloodline lost the tag team match.

