Jacob Fatu to fix his relationship with real-life Bloodline member in a shocking twist? Possibility explored

Jacob Fatu is heading into his first WrestleMania match against LA Knight for the United States Championship. The Samoan Werewolf broke out on his own following Solo Sikoa's loss to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. The Street Champion returned to WWE TV after a brief absence after losing the Ula Fala. However, the situation between the new Bloodline members has since been tense.

On the February 21, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown, The Samoan Werewolf accidentally Superkicked Sikoa, but didn't seem to have any regrets about it. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Fatu let The Street Champion know that he would dethrone LA Knight with or without the new Bloodline's help. Fans have been speculating about a falling-out between Sikoa and Fatu at or after The Show of Shows, but The Tribal Wolf seemingly cleared the air last night.

In the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41, Fatu and Sikoa teamed up for a tag team match against LA Knight and Braun Strowman. During the match, The Samoan Werewolf used his catchphrase, "I love you..." while pointing at The Street Champion, but before he could finish, the audience erupted by chanting "Solo!" It seems that Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa have fixed their issues and solidified their bond.

At WrestleMania 41, Jacob might actually accept help from the former NXT North American Champion and prevent the heel faction from breaking up. The betrayal that the WWE Universe has been speculating about may not happen anytime soon!

A WWE veteran is rooting for Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41

The Samoan Werewolf has proven his worth as a singles superstar in WWE. He has showcased his dominance and has consistently put forth extraordinary performances on SmackDown.

WWE veteran Natalya recently spoke about Jacob during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter. The Queen of Harts said that Fatu embodied everything she expected from the pro wrestlers who trained with her.

"LA Knight, I think he's awesome, but Jacob Fatu, I always say to people, 'Find your f*** you!' Excuse my language. When you come to my ring and you train with me, I always say, 'Find your f*** you inside. What is gonna make you different? You need to wrestle with your heart.' Jacob Fatu, he always finds his F-U. He's my favorite new person to watch. Jacob Fatu [wins]."

If Fatu wins, this will be the first singles championship that will come under the possession of the new Bloodline.

