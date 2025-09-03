Jacob Fatu to form a new tag team on WWE SmackDown now that Jimmy Uso is gone? Chances explored

Jacob Fatu has been on a quest to regain the United States Championship since losing it to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2025. Fatu found an ally in Jimmy Uso to battle Sikoa and his MFTs. However, with Big Jim seemingly moving to RAW to aid his brother, Jey Uso, against The Vision, The Samoan Werewolf could officially form a team with another OG Bloodline member on SmackDown.

Sami Zayn moved to SmackDown last month while feuding with Solo Sikoa. Zayn had backup in the form of Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu, who helped The Underdog from The Underground dethrone Sikoa as United States Champion on last week's episode of the Friday night show.

With Jimmy out of the picture, Zayn and Jacob could become a tag team on the blue brand. Solo Sikoa will likely attempt to recapture the United States Championship. Hence, Zayn may need someone by his side who could help tackle the MFT's numbers advantage.

Even if Jacob is in Sami's corner, Sikoa's faction would still have the numbers in its favor. However, The Samoan Werewolf has shown the capacity to handle several people at once, making him an ideal partner to fight the MFT.

That said, while this scenario is possible, it is just speculation for now. Fans will have to tune in to SmackDown to see what's next for Sami Zayn and Jacob Fatu.

Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn to go after the WWE Tag Team Championship?

Once the feud with Solo Sikoa is in the rearview mirror, Sami and Jacob could set their sights on the WWE Tag Team Championship. The current champions, The Wyatt Sicks, have been wreaking havoc on the tag team division since winning the title.

Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis once again defeated The Street Profits at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event to retain their championship. As things stand, there doesn't seem to be any team left on the current roster that could pose a credible threat to The Wyatt Sicks' reign, something that could be solved by a potential tag team of Sami Zayn and Jacob Fatu.

After winning the United States Championship, The Underdog from The Underground could try to become a double champion. Meanwhile, Jacob could attempt to once again win the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Zayn, a title that he previously had to relinquish to Tonga Loa on Solo Sikoa's orders. However, it is mere conjecture at this point.

