Jacob Fatu to kick Solo Sikoa out of The Bloodline and replace him with two new WWE stars? Potential SmackDown twist explored

Jacob Fatu dethroned LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 to become the new United States Champion. This victory was much overdue given his excellent mic and in-ring skills. Fans have been looking forward to an uprising singles journey for The Samoan Werewolf.

At The Show of Shows, Solo Sikoa did not provide any help to his fellow Bloodline member. While Fatu had explicitly clarified that he would win the title with or without The Street Champion, it would have been better for Sikoa to show up to ensure the rising tension between them remained controlled.

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Jacob Fatu could snatch the leadership of The Bloodline from Solo Sikoa, stating that he is the one with the gold. Following that, he could officially remove the former NXT North American Champion from the heel faction and replace him with two new superstars, Hikuleo and Jeff Cobb!

So, Hikuleo reportedly signed with WWE in 2024 but hasn't debuted on WWE television yet. Backstage reports suggest that the company is happy with his efforts in the Performance Center, which suggests he might make his debut soon. While it was supposed to be on NXT, it seems that Hikuleo might be main roster material, especially since the faction needs fresh faces to keep The Bloodline story ongoing.

On the other hand, Jeff Cobb has been on WWE's radar for a while and is listed on the company's internal roster. Previously, Cobb and Fatu have worked together in promotions such as DEFY Wrestling, and that history could play a vital role in the United States Champion's decision.

Adding Hikuleo and Cobb after removing Solo Sikoa will be the first step toward Jacob Fatu enforcing his vision for the faction's future while new challenges continue to arise.

Two other real-life Bloodline members won recently apart from Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu

Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu won the World Heavyweight Championship and the United States Championship, respectively, at WrestleMania 41.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, real-life Bloodline member Afa Jr. revealed that Noah and he won The Wild Samoan Tag Team Cup at KnokX Pro.

“It’s about time, you know? It was a huge weekend for the Samoan Family, for the Bloodline in Vegas this week, with Jey taking home the World Heavyweight Title. Also, with Jacob bringing home the US Title. Also, myself and Noah, we won the tag team cup, the Wild Samoan Tag Team Cup over at KnokX Pro, so we had a great weekend at Las Vegas this weekend.”

As of now, it's unknown if the OG Bloodline members will collide with the Bloodline members once again or not. However, it seems that the OG Bloodline stands dissolved, given every member has their own creative direction.

