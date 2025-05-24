Jacob Fatu to do the unthinkable and shock Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank? Exploring the possibility

Jacob Fatu successfully defended his United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Backlash. However, he received unwanted help from the debuting JC Mateo during the contest. Mateo was initiated into the new Bloodline by the former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, who was presumably trying to get back some sense of footing within the group. This decision came with Jacob Fatu prospering in his absence, showing less recognition toward Sikoa than in the past.
The Samoan Werewolf didn't seem too pleased about the interference. He later asserted that he would have retained the championship without any assistance. WWE seems to be sowing the seeds for another civil war within The Bloodline, this time between Fatu and Sikoa. With each passing week, Jacob appears to be losing patience with Solo.
On the May 23, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced by GM Nick Aldis that Fatu would get an opportunity to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match next week. He will battle Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat Match. Fatu seemed rather happy about it, knowing full well that Solo is also in that match. Earlier in the episode, Jacob told Sikoa he’s not interested in any dealings with JC Mateo, snarling that the former NJPW star wasn't a part of his family. All these signs suggest a potential split is coming soon, possibly at Money in the Bank.
If Jacob Fatu qualifies for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match next week, he and Solo will likely come to blows during the match. The Street Champion might expect The Tribal Wolf to hand over the briefcase to him, but Fatu may not agree. He could take down Sikoa and win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. This would lead to a rivalry between the stablemates. Given how much the Triple H-led creative team protects the US Champion and the strong fan support behind him, it’s clear that Jacob Fatu would come out on top in this feud.
Once Jacob is free from the Bloodline saga, he will probably stalk the alleyways, lurking like the Werewolf he is, awaiting the perfect opportunity to strike. His target could be World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. When the moment presents itself, Fatu could cash in the briefcase and become the first double champion in The Bloodline since the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
This would be an excellent way to establish Fatu as a main-eventer, building on his already impressive momentum as the United States Champion. However, the angle is speculative at this point.
NXT star says Jacob Fatu is scared of him
NXT star Keanu Carver recently responded to a fan on X about Jacob Fatu. Carver claimed that The Samoan Werewolf had an issue with him, but the latter hadn’t confronted him directly because the reigning US Champion was scared of him.
''Heard he [Jacob Fatu] got a problem w[ith] me, but he ain't say nun [sic] to me= he's scared of me; y'all figure out what y'all think, though!'' he wrote.
The post has since been deleted by Carver, but it stirred speculation about a potential future clash between the NXT star and the United States Champion.