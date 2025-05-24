Jacob Fatu to do the unthinkable and shock Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank? Exploring the possibility

Jacob Fatu successfully defended his United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Backlash. However, he received unwanted help from the debuting JC Mateo during the contest. Mateo was initiated into the new Bloodline by the former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, who was presumably trying to get back some sense of footing within the group. This decision came with Jacob Fatu prospering in his absence, showing less recognition toward Sikoa than in the past.

Ad

The Samoan Werewolf didn't seem too pleased about the interference. He later asserted that he would have retained the championship without any assistance. WWE seems to be sowing the seeds for another civil war within The Bloodline, this time between Fatu and Sikoa. With each passing week, Jacob appears to be losing patience with Solo.

On the May 23, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced by GM Nick Aldis that Fatu would get an opportunity to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match next week. He will battle Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat Match. Fatu seemed rather happy about it, knowing full well that Solo is also in that match. Earlier in the episode, Jacob told Sikoa he’s not interested in any dealings with JC Mateo, snarling that the former NJPW star wasn't a part of his family. All these signs suggest a potential split is coming soon, possibly at Money in the Bank.

Ad

Trending

If Jacob Fatu qualifies for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match next week, he and Solo will likely come to blows during the match. The Street Champion might expect The Tribal Wolf to hand over the briefcase to him, but Fatu may not agree. He could take down Sikoa and win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. This would lead to a rivalry between the stablemates. Given how much the Triple H-led creative team protects the US Champion and the strong fan support behind him, it’s clear that Jacob Fatu would come out on top in this feud.

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Ad

Once Jacob is free from the Bloodline saga, he will probably stalk the alleyways, lurking like the Werewolf he is, awaiting the perfect opportunity to strike. His target could be World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. When the moment presents itself, Fatu could cash in the briefcase and become the first double champion in The Bloodline since the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

This would be an excellent way to establish Fatu as a main-eventer, building on his already impressive momentum as the United States Champion. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Ad

NXT star says Jacob Fatu is scared of him

NXT star Keanu Carver recently responded to a fan on X about Jacob Fatu. Carver claimed that The Samoan Werewolf had an issue with him, but the latter hadn’t confronted him directly because the reigning US Champion was scared of him.

''Heard he [Jacob Fatu] got a problem w[ith] me, but he ain't say nun [sic] to me= he's scared of me; y'all figure out what y'all think, though!'' he wrote.

The post has since been deleted by Carver, but it stirred speculation about a potential future clash between the NXT star and the United States Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sagnik Chowdhury Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2014 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.



Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors. Know More