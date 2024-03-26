Jade Cargill must confront Damage CTRL to set up a dream WrestleMania match

Damage CTRL has engaged in several stars en route to WrestleMania 40, and Jade Cargill could join the opposing team to even the numbers. Interestingly, the new WWE signee could be joined by familiar faces.

Last week on SmackDown, IYO SKY attacked Bayley backstage before the former had her singles match against Naomi. After losing against SKY, Damage CTRL added salt to the wound by attacking Naomi after the match. Bianca Belair came to her aid, but the group still outnumbered them since The Role Model was absent. Interestingly, this wouldn't be the case if Jade Cargill decided to join them.

A similar case could happen on this week's SmackDown. With the number advantage on Damage CTRL, Jade Cargill could make the save and side with The Role Model. However, she might not feel that welcomed by Belair.

Bianca could first feel hesitant about having Jade team with them, much like Bayley, and accuse the new star of stealing her thunder. However, Naomi could convince her again that Cargill means well.

This could align with a report from WrestleVotes via Xero News that WWE could be brewing a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 40. While Sky will defend the Women's World Championship against Bayley, the rest of Damage CTRL will be in action against Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi.

Expand Tweet

Also, Jade didn't have a positive reaction when she crossed paths with IYO in the past on the blue brand. Joining Belair and Naomi at WrestleMania could be her way to get the champion's attention on the biggest stage possible.

What did Bianca Belair say about possibly tagging with Jade Cargill in WWE?

Jade and Bianca had an intense staredown at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble

One of the most anticipated feuds in WWE when Cargill signed was against Belair. While both women previously liked the idea of facing each other, they also entertained being on the same side.

The EST of WWE stated that while Belair vs. Cargill would be a WrestleMania-caliber match, the same could be said if they were a tag team. She explained that she is excited for Jade's addition to the roster as it opens many possibilities.

Will Bianca Belair be present for any WWE show before WrestleMania?

After months of showing up for various backstage segments of Friday Night SmackDown, Jade announced that she has officially signed with the brand. She will be present for the March 29, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see if Jade Cargill will make her presence known at WrestleMania 40.

Poll : Do you think Jade Cargill will be involved against Damage CTRL soon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion