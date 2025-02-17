Jade Cargill to return on WWE RAW & reveal the truth; major Bayley botch? 4 possible finishes to final women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will go one-on-one against Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez this week on RAW in an Elimination Chamber qualifier match. The Prodigy had a record run at Royal Rumble this year, staying in the match for more than an hour.

While her current rival, Bayley has already qualified for the Chamber match, Roxanne has one hurdle before the Elimination Chamber, and it's Raquel Rodriguez.

Moreover, apart from facing Roxanne Perez, Big Mami Cool and her partner Liv Morgan also might be confronted by the current WWE Women Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi.

Both Morgan and Rodriguez are suspected of being behind the attack on Jade Cargill on SmackDown a few months back, and new video evidence points fingers at The Judgment Day members. Thereby, Raquel Rodriguez's contest against Roxanne Perez might bear some consequences of it.

This listicle will list out four possible finishes to the final Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

#4. Bianca and Naomi cost Raquel Rodriguez the match

Bianca Belair and Naomi outright told SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis that they were going to RAW this week and accost Morgan and Rodriguez for their role in Jade Cargill's attack. Aldis had shown video footage to Naomi and Bianca which showed two women walking by when Jade Cargill was being loaded into an ambulance.

While it's not yet established the two women were indeed guilty, Bianca and Naomi were quick to jump to the conclusion that Morgan and Rodriguez were guilty and they knew about it. Therefore, the duo can interfere in Raquel's Elimination Chamber qualifier match and cost her the match.

#3. Liv Morgan helps Raquel Rodriguez

While Liv Morgan has already qualified for the Elimination Chamber match, she might also help her partner to qualify for the match. The former Women's World Champion can distract the match referee, allowing Big Mami Cool to pull off some unfair means to win the match.

This would also mean Raquel can help Liv inside the Chamber, where it's usually each star for themself. The duo can tag and eliminate a few threats before turning their attention to each other.

#2. Bayley accidentally helps Roxanne Perez

Bayley is currently locked in an intense feud with Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT. She also competed in the Fatal Four-Way Match at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Even though she lost the match, her rivalry against The Prodigy seemingly hasn't ended so far.

The Role Model might also come out to watch Roxanne's match with Raquel, and since she also has a rivalry with Big Mami Cool, the two might target the other, causing Roxanne to win the match. Bayley and Roxanne could then settle their scores in the Elimination Chamber match.

#1. Jade returns to WWE and reveals Bianca/Naomi did it, Roxanne takes advantage and rolls Raquel up

Jade Cargill can also make a stunning return on WWE Monday Night RAW this week and reveal Naomi and Bianca Belair as the real attackers. The distraction might cause Roxanne to roll up Rodriguez and score the win. It was rumored even earlier that Bianca Belair might be the real culprit behind the attack on Jade, and their WrestleMania 41 feud was highly speculated.

There are also other reasons to believe that it's not Morgan and Rodriguez who are the real masterminds behind Cargill's attack, but it could be The EST of WWE and Naomi. Bianca could have done it out of jealousy towards her tag team partner and took her out by allying with Naomi.

Jade Cargill can make shocking revelations against the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, setting up her major rivalry against the two at WrestleMania 41.

