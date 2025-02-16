Bianca Belair has one-word response after being accused of Jade Cargill attack

Bianca Belair shared a one-word response after being accused of being the mystery WWE star who attacked Jade Cargill. Belair is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Naomi.

Jade Cargill was attacked on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. The attack occurred backstage while Bianca Belair was competing in the Women's United States Championship tournament. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis provided an update this past Friday night on the blue brand and showed security footage of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in the area of the attack.

Wrestling journalist Megan Ambers recently suggested that The EST may have been responsible for the attack on Cargill. Ambers added that she would be the first person to apologize to Belair if she was proven wrong. The Women's Tag Team Champions reacted to her comment with a one-word message, and you can check it out on Instagram by clicking here.

"Deal," she wrote.

Belair reacts to being accused of being responsible for the attack on Cargill. [Image credit: Screenshot of Bianca Belair's Instagram story]

Naomi replaced Cargill in the tag team with Belair following the attack last November. The veteran defeated Chelsea Green this past Friday night on SmackDown to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match next month.

Bianca Belair asks WWE fans for an apology following SmackDown

Bianca Belair requested an apology from the WWE Universe after SmackDown GM Nick Aldis showed the security footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the area of Jade Cargill's attack.

The 35-year-old took to social media following this past Friday's edition of SmackDown to claim that she and Naomi were owed an apology after being accused of betraying Cargill. Belair added that the Women's Tag Team Champions would be coming after Morgan and Rodriguez.

"Yall owe us an apology. We coming for you Liv & Raquel!" she wrote.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Belair and Naomi would be appearing on tomorrow night's episode of the red brand. It will be interesting to see if there are any more updates about Jade Cargill's attack during this week's episode of WWE RAW.

