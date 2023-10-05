Jade Cargill to do the unexpected at Fastlane 2023? Imagining her WWE debut

The news of Jade Cargill signing with WWE created a rumbling in the pro wrestling world. As a result, fans are on the edge of their seats to witness her on television. With Cargill being as hot as lava currently, WWE could pull the trigger sooner rather than later.

The company's upcoming premium live event, Fastlane, could be the place where the former AEW star will finally embark on her new journey. She is reported to appear at the October 7 spectacle at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

While no one is expecting her to debut on the main roster this soon, she might do the unthinkable at Fastlane and call out her first opponent in WWE. There's a very good possibility that the 31-year-old will handpick her adversary from the WWE Women's Championship triple threat match.

Quite possibly, Jade Cargill will lay out a challenge to top WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair after her match at Fastlane. If it happens, it will seemingly be the best way to kick off her dream WWE debut. Flair is a gifted athlete, having one of the most decorated careers in pro wrestling.

Jade Cargill has also expressed her desire to battle the 14-time Women's Champion in her interviews. Therefore, a match between both superstars will surely create headlines, and Fastlane could be the place where it all begins.

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill's possible opponent for WrestleMania 40

There's no doubt that WWE considers the former TBS Champion a big star. The company has been firing on all cylinders to hype her and portray her as a big deal.

Although her main roster debut has yet to happen, WWE has seemingly penciled in her long-term plans, including WrestleMania 40. The match that is currently rumored to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All is Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair.

The 31-year-old has also expressed her desire to share the ring with Belair, calling it a WrestleMania main event-level match. Cargill also said that this is a match that will keep the fans on the edge of their seats.

Expand Tweet

Jade's recent comments have bolstered the hope that these two women could lock horns at next year's WrestleMania. With the former TBS Champion expected to be part of Monday Night RAW, WWE can possibly build this blockbuster feud around the 2024 Royal Rumble.

The two women are known for their unfathomable strength and impressive physique, which often leads to comparisons between the two. Therefore, there's a good possibility that Jade Cargill will battle Bianca Belair at The Showcase of the Immortals next year.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.