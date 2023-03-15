Jake Paul at WWE WrestleMania 39? Exploring possibilities of a Paul Brothers' reunion at the Show of Shows

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just a few weeks away, and it looks like Jake Paul might be joining the action. One of the matches for the SoFi Stadium event was Logan Paul versus Seth Rollins. However, it is possible that the YouTube sensation might bring another person with him.

Jake Paul may not have wrestled inside a WWE ring just yet, but he is no stranger to making appearances in the company. During Logan's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns back in November, Jake aided his brother in fending off The Usos.

Recently, The Visionary also mentioned the younger Paul brother taunting Logan on a RAW episode. Noting the fact that Jake lost in his recent boxing match against Tommy Fury. Given Rollins' cunning background in terms of matches, Logan using the help of his brother during his match is definitely a possibility.

This could also build a feud for the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia. Wherein the Paul brothers can team up while Rollins would also get a chance to use the aid of another superstar.

Jake Paul takes a shot at Seth Rollins ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

The Problem Child may not be present at the Stamford-based promotion at the moment, but the former Universal Champion was still able to insult his rival's younger brother.

After Rollins insulted Jake for being unsuccessful against Tommy Fury, Jake Paul stated on a recent Impaulsive podcast episode that Seth wasn't that big of a star and that he could easily beat Rollins, among other things.

From the looks of it, Jake may be hinting at settling his differences against Seth at WWE WrestleMania 39. Especially since, in the past, the 26-year-old went on to say that he is definitely interested in trying his hand at professional wrestling after enjoying his short participation at Crown Jewel.

"For sure. Why not? You know, that was so much fun, and I know we could take it a long way. Yeah, I loved it. I loved everything about it. Then everyone here, everyone in WWE was super nice, super helpful. So it just seems like an amazing company to be a part of," [H/T Cultaholic]

However, it remains to be seen if the 26-year-old boxer would be one of the names to be present at WWE WrestleMania 39.

