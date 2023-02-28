What did Seth Rollins say about Jake Paul's big defeat on WWE RAW? Big WrestleMania match potentially confirmed

Jake Paul's defeat to Tommy Fury is trending worldwide and WWE RAW superstar Seth Rollins is aware of exactly what went down. The Visionary briefly mentioned The Problem Child's disappointing defeat in an attempt to mock Logan Paul on tonight's episode.

Rollins and Logan are expected to lock horns at WrestleMania 39. Their bout was seemingly confirmed when the former United States Champion hijacked Miz TV. After flattening the A-Lister with a superkick, Seth used his phone to video call Paul in a bid to rile him up while targeting his "baby bro."

Seth Rollins didn't mince words while mentioning Jake Paul's big defeat on the WWE RAW. After noting that he took down The Miz, Visionary asked Logan about his brother's condition while the audience roared in the background.

"Just wanted to call you, I just wanted to see how your baby bro is doing. How's Jakey been doing? He had a tough day yesterday."

While Logan Paul struggled for words, Seth Rollins made a proposition to end the cat-and-mouse game between the superstars. He challenged the YouTuber to stand face-to-face next week, which was duly accepted by the elder Paul.

Paul has been a nuisance for Rollins this year. He eliminated him at the Royal Rumble and disrupted his chances of a third United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber. Their latest banter on WWE RAW almost confirms that Logan will accept a WrestleMania challenge presented by Seth next week.

WWE RAW: Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul is reported "100% confirmed" for WrestleMania Hollywood

WWE is bracing itself for a first-ever match between Rollins and Paul. Both superstars have a massive fan following so expect their bout to be a spotlight stealer in both the wrestling world and on social media.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Seth Rollins vs. Logan is "100% confirmed" for WrestleMania 39.

"Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins, which was strongly teased at the Royal Rumble, is 100% set in stone for Wrestlemania 39, PWInsider.com has confirmed,"worte Johnson.

The Maverick is short on experience when it comes to singles bouts. He previously fought Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel and is now expected to face another SHIELD member. It further confirms Triple H's big plans for the youngster, who he believes was made for wrestling.

A potential WrestleMania match would make Logan Paul one of those rare celebrities to perform in each of WWE's Big 4 events.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes