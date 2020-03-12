Jake the Snake's client revealed; former WWE Superstar shows up on AEW Dynamite during Cody Rhodes match

Who is Jake's client? (Pic Source: AEW)

Last week, Jake the Snake interrupted Cody Rhodes' promo and said that a client of his was coming to AEW. It looks like Jake made good on his promise and showed up in the crowd with none other than Lance Archer.

Who is Lance Archer?

Lance Archer wrestled for WWE back in 2009 and was with the company for a year, under the name Vance Archer. He then moved on NJPW where he was fairly successful, having been with the company for several years where he was a three-Time IWGP Tag Team Champion as well as one-Time IWGP US Champion.

He has wrestled the likes of Will Ospreay, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, and Juice Robinson.

Last week, Jake The Snake Roberts promised that the dark side was coming, during his promo on Cody Rhodes. He said:

"The only reason I'm here is I have a client. The Dark Side will be coming to AEW. And once our roots have taken hold, it will be like a phoneix rising from the ashes."

While the two were seated at ringside, Archer almost jumped the barricade but Jake stopped him. The two left before Cody defeated Ortiz. When will Lance archer make his presence felt? All should be revealed in the weeks to come.