Jealous of Hall of Famer's success, major dream match to finally take place? - 5 signs Trish Stratus could turn heel following WWE WrestleMania

WWE fans are really in for a treat. World Wrestling Entertainment has the most stacked women's roster in all of pro wrestling, with it seemingly improving on a weekly basis. New stars emerge across all three brands, top wrestlers are rehired, and beloved names return.

One of the biggest names to return to WWE is Trish Stratus. The former Women's Champion has appeared off and on since her retirement from full-time competition 15 years ago, but she hasn't wrestled since her bout with Charlotte Flair in 2019.

The former champion is now set to participate in a six-woman tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 39. She will team up with Lita & Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL. While the bout is exciting, it might not be the only thing fans see from Trish this year.

There's a strong chance that Trish could stick around for an angle past WrestleMania. There's also a chance that the beloved star will turn heel. While there's no guarantee it will happen, there are several signs pointing to it being possible.

Below are five signs Trish Stratus could turn heel following WWE WrestleMania.

#5. Rumors & speculation point to a big heel turn

pau @316REIGNS heel trish is rumored to be making a comeback? POWER MOVE heel trish is rumored to be making a comeback? POWER MOVE https://t.co/JBKqhaCx9A

The most obvious sign of Trish Stratus potentially turning heel is alleged reports and fan speculation pointing towards it. According to WRKD Wrestling, the plan is currently for the former WWE Women's Champion to turn heel and work through to SummerSlam.

It should be noted that scoops and rumors are never to be taken at face value, as there's always a chance the information is wrong or that plans will change. Still, a report indicating it will happen is certainly a notable sign.

Fans seem to be buying into the concept too. There's constant chatter on social media that a heel turn could be in the works. If reports and speculation are all pointing towards it, the legendary Trish Stratus may end up turning heel after all.

#4. Lita & Becky Lynch weren't around to help Trish fight off Damage CTRL on RAW

WWE RAW featured ongoing updates for the Damage CTRL vs. Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch rivalry. In fact, their segments on Monday started before the program even went on the air.

IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Bayley ruthlessly attacked Trish backstage. The trio jumped her and nearly took her out of commission. While Stratus tried to fight back, she couldn't handle all three by herself, which may be a sign that she'll turn heel.

When Trish got jumped, neither Lita nor Becky were there to help her. Stratus may be bitter that her alleged bestie and The Man failed to have her back. It was made worse by the fact that Trish helped them win the WWE Women's Tag Team title a few weeks prior.

#3. Trish Stratus might be mad that Lita has a new "bestie" in WWE

Lita on Monday Night RAW

The legend of Trish Stratus and Lita goes back almost two and a half decades. The two came into WWE when the women's division was very much on the backburner. They worked hard, rose through the ranks, and eventually became stars.

Lita and Trish were well known for their time together on-screen. They were sometimes rivals and sometimes allies, but their work led to them becoming known as best friends both in and out of the ring. That could be the root of Trish turning heel.

WWE didn't have tag team titles for the Women's division while they were both active. Lita and Stratus couldn't have won them in the past. Now the titles exist, but instead of challenging for them as a duo, Lita instead won them with Becky. Trish could feel scorned by The Queen of Extreme replacing her and thus turn heel.

#2. She could be jealous of Lita's success

Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch

For many years, WWE's women's division could best be described as Lita & Trish Stratus' playground. They spent years as both the most popular female athletes in the company, and arguably the most talented. They were certainly the most successful and heavily featured.

While they were both major successes, it could be argued Trish was the more successful of the two. She was often in bigger angles, she held the WWE Women's Championship more often, and Trish wrestled on far more WrestleManias. Her ego was fed due to her successes.

Trish returned as soon as her friend was back in the spotlight. That might not be a coincidence. Stratus likely saw her longtime friend and rival winning an accolade she never did while getting attention from a new generation of fans. This jealousy may fuel a heel turn.

#1. Trish might want to face Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch on RAW

The biggest sign pointing to a potential heel turn in the future is something the WWE Hall of Famer said last year. In a Sportskeeda exclusive, the legendary Trish Status was asked about who she'd want to wrestle.

Her immediate answer was Becky Lynch. The Man had been in a feud with Lita earlier the same year and spent the first half of 2022 as a heel. Below are Trish's exact words in regards to returning to fight Big Time Becks:

"I mean, if someone's out of line, Becky Lynch. She's a little out of sorts right now, she's got a lot on her mind and I think I can take advantage of that. Don't tell her I said that. Maybe I will just slip in there and beat her."

Given that Trish already threatened to slap Becky around last year, there's a strong chance that she may do exactly that by turning heel. Exactly when a turn to the dark side may happen isn't yet known, but if it does occur, this may be the exact reason.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes