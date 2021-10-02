5 possible feuds for Jeff Hardy after being drafted to SmackDown

The first night of the WWE Draft saw some big names move, including Jeff Hardy, who will return to SmackDown. The former three-time World Champion and five-time Intercontinental Champion was the third draft pick in Round 4.

For The Charismatic Enigma, being drafted to SmackDown would be a second homecoming as he was a blue brand superstar before heading to RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft.

The decision to have The Charismatic Enigma on Friday Night was refreshing. Jeff has not been in any noteworthy storylines on RAW except his triple threat match for the United States Championship at Extreme Rules.

With the move, Hardy can now put the blue brand on notice with his flying in-ring abilities and the heart to conquer all the adversity that may come his way.

In this article, we look at five possible feuds for Jeff Hardy after being drafted to SmackDown.

#5 Jeff Hardy can put Happy Corbin on notice

In his new avatar as a self-absorbed pompous heel, Happy Corbin is undoubtedly much better than the old Baron Corbin who lost his crown and money.

With his new talk show 'Happy Talk' also gaining traction, Happy Corbin could invite Jeff Hardy on his show to start a feud. The question of the WWE draft also doesn't play a role in this rivalry as both men will stay on SmackDown.

A self-absorbed pompous heel vs. an enigmatic babyface - the two had been in battles on the blue-brand earlier when Corbin was still King, and renewing the rivalry will be pretty intriguing with Corbin's new gimmick.

