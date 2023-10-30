Jey Uso and 39-year-old star to face current WWE champions at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility

WWE Crown Jewel could see two old friends reunite to take down The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes on RAW a few weeks ago. Jey Uso could be on a quest to get his titles back, but with a different partner.

At Crown Jewel, Uso's partner Cody Rhodes will face Damian Priest in a singles match. This means Jey could turn to his other friend, Sami Zayn, to take down The Judgment Day. This pairing could be a good one for multiple reasons.

Uso and Zayn initially didn't look eye-to-eye while in The Bloodline. However, in the post-survivor series, they were like brothers. They also left The Bloodline due to issues with Roman Reigns. The two are now on their own and very good friends. With Kevin Owens moving to SmackDown, this could be very good for Sami Zayn as well.

WWE Crown Jewel is no longer a normal Premium Live Event for the company

The company has been hosting WWE Crown Jewel for half a decade now in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The promotion has built great relationships with the country and has also made a lot of money from them.

The former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and The Undertaker have already landed in the country to watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. Leading up to the fight, the boss did an interview with "MMA Junkie."

McMahon made a shocking statement when he said that WWE had found a new home.

"Well this is our home now. This is — it's been pronounced — this is our home, WWE's home." [1:00-1:06]

The statement above solidifies the fact that WWE Crown Jewel is much more than just money for the company. WWE year after year does two events there and sometimes even hosts one of its main PLE's in Riyadh.

Two years ago, the final premium live event before WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber, was hosted in Saudi Arabia. WWE has its big four PLE's in Survivor Series, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania. Very soon, we could witness the addition of WWE Crown Jewel to make it a big five.

