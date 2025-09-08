  • home icon
  Jey Uso to announce the end of legendary run on WWE RAW after what happened recently? Possibility explored

By Divesh Merani
Modified Sep 08, 2025 02:29 GMT
Jey Uso (Image via WWE Espa&ntilde;ol on X)
Jey Uso (Image via WWE Español on X)

Jey Uso could make a very emotional announcement on WWE RAW this week. It's been an emotional year for him. The YEET Master has overcome insurmountable obstacles, risen to the top, fallen from his perch, and experienced severe self-doubt.

The last of those might still be present. Uso has come up short in his bid to regain the World Heavyweight Championship, having lost the title to Gunther in June. He has been battered and bruised by Seth Rollins' heavies, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Last week itself, Main Event Jey was only rescued from being taken out of commission by a Jimmy Uso run-in. After his twin brother made the save, he let out some heartbreaking words:

"I can't do this alone. I need you."

This may have signalled the end of Jey Uso's singles career in WWE, at least for the time being. And with general manager Adam Pearce announcing that The Usos will appear on RAW together, the 2025 Royal Rumble winner can make that announcement this Monday itself.

The YEET Master can state that he's had a great run on his own on the red brand, but his true heart lies with teaming with his twin brother. And, following the career-changing success he has had in the past two years, Jey Uso could reunite with Big Jim for good. This would mean the definitive end of his singles run.

What's next for Jimmy and Jey Uso after reuniting on WWE RAW?

Jimmy and Jey Uso's first order of business as a full-fledged tag team again is a rivalry with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Jimmy saved Jey from them, which could potentially lead to a multi-match series starting at WrestlePalooza.

They can even fight over the World Tag Team Titles if either duo dethrones The Judgment Day. If they manage to come out on top in this situation, The Usos would become nine-time Tag Team Champions. This could even be a part of a bigger storyline, with Jimmy, Jey, and a returning Roman Reigns going after The Vision.

Other potential tag team matches for The Usos right now include Fraxiom, DIY, and another classic with The New Day.

Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Edited by Divesh Merani
