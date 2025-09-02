  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso
  • Triple H has subtly confirmed Jey Uso is done as a singles star in WWE

Triple H has subtly confirmed Jey Uso is done as a singles star in WWE

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Sep 02, 2025 14:04 GMT
Jey Uso
Jey Uso. [Image Source: WWE.com]

Jey Uso has been working as a singles star since breaking out of the OG Bloodline in June 2023. The YEET Man has received tremendous success in the men's division over the past two years. He not only won the Intercontinental Championship but also captured the World Heavyweight Championship. However, it appears that Jey's time as a singles star has reached its zenith.

Ad

This week on RAW, Triple H subtly confirmed that the 40-year-old is done as a solo competitor. There were already rumors that WWE was planning to put Jey Uso back in the tag team division and reunite The Usos. What happened last night intensified those rumors. The YEET Man was in the middle of a brutal beatdown at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on RAW.

In a shocking turn of events, Jimmy Uso came to his brother's aid. Fans witnessed a heartfelt reunion of the two brothers in the ring. Interestingly, Jey was seen telling Jimmy, "I can't do this alone. I need you."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The emotional exchange between them served as a definitive signal that Main Event Jey's run as a singles superstar has perhaps come to an end. After suffering a brutal beatdown at the hands of Breakker and Reed, The YEET Master's heartfelt plea to his brother was a clear indication that Triple H is closing the chapter on his solo career to reunite The Usos.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Besides, Jey Uso is currently at loggerheads with LA Knight. He doesn't have Roman Reigns on his side either in his battle against The Vision. WWE putting Jimmy Uso into the fray at this point is a clear indication of the resurgence of The Usos. Jey's run as a singles star may have come to an end. He is expected to be working in the tag team division alongside Big Jim in the coming months.

Ad

What happened this week on RAW was perhaps the harbinger of The YEET Man's future.

Ad

Triple H has subtly confirmed Jey Uso's upcoming program for the coming months

Jey Uso has been feuding with Seth Rollins and Co. for the past few months. He battled The Visionary, LA Knight, and CM Punk in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. Following his loss, fans have been wondering what feuds WWE has in store for Jey in the coming months.

Ad

It looks like Triple H has subtly confirmed that the OG Bloodline member will remain involved with The Vision for the next few months. He might be out of the World Heavyweight Championship race, but The YEET Man is expected to feud with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed for the remainder of the year.

Jimmy Uso coming to Jey Uso's aid on RAW indicates that The Usos will be back in action as a tag team. They are likely to go on a collision course with The Vision members, leading to several clashes over the next few months. Fans have been clamoring to see the reunion of Jey and Jimmy for the past few months.

Therefore, Triple H is likely to keep them together in the tag team division. There could be no better way to kick off The Usos' renewed push on RAW than having them feud with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Hence, Jey Uso is expected to remain entangled with The Vision members going ahead.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Subhasish Deb
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications