Triple H has subtly confirmed Jey Uso is done as a singles star in WWE

Jey Uso has been working as a singles star since breaking out of the OG Bloodline in June 2023. The YEET Man has received tremendous success in the men's division over the past two years. He not only won the Intercontinental Championship but also captured the World Heavyweight Championship. However, it appears that Jey's time as a singles star has reached its zenith.This week on RAW, Triple H subtly confirmed that the 40-year-old is done as a solo competitor. There were already rumors that WWE was planning to put Jey Uso back in the tag team division and reunite The Usos. What happened last night intensified those rumors. The YEET Man was in the middle of a brutal beatdown at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on RAW.In a shocking turn of events, Jimmy Uso came to his brother's aid. Fans witnessed a heartfelt reunion of the two brothers in the ring. Interestingly, Jey was seen telling Jimmy, &quot;I can't do this alone. I need you.&quot; The emotional exchange between them served as a definitive signal that Main Event Jey's run as a singles superstar has perhaps come to an end. After suffering a brutal beatdown at the hands of Breakker and Reed, The YEET Master's heartfelt plea to his brother was a clear indication that Triple H is closing the chapter on his solo career to reunite The Usos. Besides, Jey Uso is currently at loggerheads with LA Knight. He doesn't have Roman Reigns on his side either in his battle against The Vision. WWE putting Jimmy Uso into the fray at this point is a clear indication of the resurgence of The Usos. Jey's run as a singles star may have come to an end. He is expected to be working in the tag team division alongside Big Jim in the coming months. What happened this week on RAW was perhaps the harbinger of The YEET Man's future.Triple H has subtly confirmed Jey Uso's upcoming program for the coming monthsJey Uso has been feuding with Seth Rollins and Co. for the past few months. He battled The Visionary, LA Knight, and CM Punk in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. Following his loss, fans have been wondering what feuds WWE has in store for Jey in the coming months.It looks like Triple H has subtly confirmed that the OG Bloodline member will remain involved with The Vision for the next few months. He might be out of the World Heavyweight Championship race, but The YEET Man is expected to feud with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed for the remainder of the year.Jimmy Uso coming to Jey Uso's aid on RAW indicates that The Usos will be back in action as a tag team. They are likely to go on a collision course with The Vision members, leading to several clashes over the next few months. Fans have been clamoring to see the reunion of Jey and Jimmy for the past few months.Therefore, Triple H is likely to keep them together in the tag team division. There could be no better way to kick off The Usos' renewed push on RAW than having them feud with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Hence, Jey Uso is expected to remain entangled with The Vision members going ahead.