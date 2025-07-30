Jey Uso to back out of SummerSlam 2025 after what went down during the go-home WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso faced the wrath of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on WWE RAW when the villainous stars destroyed him and Roman Reigns. The YEET Master defeated the Tsunami via disqualification, only to get assaulted in the post-match segment. Following what happened on RAW, there is a possibility that the OG Bloodline member might step away at the Biggest Party of the Summer and not compete in the tag team bout.Reed has taken out many stars in the past with these Tsunamis, and even Seth Rollins is one of his victims. Considering that the powerhouse executed multiple tsunamis on the YEET Master, Jey might get incapacitated, leading to his failure to team up with the OTC at SummerSlam.WWE could pull this move at the very last minute. Jey may reveal his medical condition to the Head of the Table just before their match. While a move like this can generate more excitement among fans, this last-minute shift can also create a major issue for Reigns, as he may not find a replacement.This can also lead to the former Undisputed WWE Champion competing in a handicap match against the heel duo. Competing against forces like Bron and Reed is a big challenge for the Original Tribal Chief. If this turns into a handicap match at the Biggest Party of the Summer, it will pose a significant challenge for the OTC1 at the PLE.As of writing, there is no update regarding the condition of Jey Uso following the attack on WWE RAW. It will be intriguing to see what will happen at SummerSlam 2025.Will Roman Reigns and Jey Uso main event WWE SummerSlam 2025?Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's tag team match and CM Punk vs Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship are both set to unfold on Night 1 of SummerSlam 2025. The question appears, which match is set to headline the first night of the Biggest Party of the Summer?Currently, the Stamford-based promotion is promoting the tag team match on its official site for Night 1. This implies that Roman will once again headline WWE SummerSlam this year.However, it's crucial to note that on the Peacock network, the Best in the World vs the Ring General is getting advertised. So overall, while the chances are highly likely that Roman will once again mainly event the show, there is no official confirmation yet.