Jey Uso could be in big trouble in WWE

Main Event Jey Uso has risen to the top of the professional wrestling industry since his WWE Royal Rumble victory earlier this year. The 39-year-old star has been on a massive roll and has become one of the most popular names in the industry. The star recently teamed up with his cousin Roman Reigns to take on the duo of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam Night One.

The OTC and the Yeet Master ended up with a victory that night. While Seth Rollins’ faction ended up with a loss, they celebrated after the Visionary cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk later that night.

Rollins celebrated his victory on the latest edition of RAW, and after a series of events, his faction ended up taking CM Punk and LA Knight down during the main event. Roman Reigns then made his way out and delivered some blows to Rollins and his group, but ended up falling prey to the numbers game, leaving the show all bruised up.

While Reigns was getting decimated by the trio, Jey Uso was nowhere to be found. Just 48 hours after they teamed up with each other, the YEET Master chose to stay back and watch Reigns get destroyed in the ring. This could leave Jey Uso in big trouble now.

Next week’s episode of the red brand could feature Roman Reigns confronting Jey for his actions, reigniting the heat between both men, which could lead to another OG Bloodline Civil War in the next few months.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Jey Uso accepted having gotten complacent at one point during his push in WWE

Following his match at WWE SummerSlam, Jey Uso made an appearance on the post-show and discussed the WWE: Unreal episode featuring his massive push.

In the episode, the star noted that while he was enjoying all of it, he got a little complacent at one point and needed a reminder to get back on the right path.

"There's a saying, man. It's easy to get to the top, but it's hard to stay there. I got a little comfortable, Uce. I'm not gonna lie. I wasn't feeling myself, started letting the gas off. I wasn't hungry. Somebody had to tell me that. And when I watched that, you know, running it back, I was like, let me get back to the drawing board. Let's tighten the scre*s up. Let's get it right. I had no idea they would show that. I'm glad they showed it. Not everything is perfect. Sometimes you gotta get up and go to work." [From 24:24 onwards]

While Uso has proved to be one of the top names in the company now, time will tell what WWE has in store for him next.

