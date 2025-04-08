Jey Uso to bring in legendary real-life Bloodline member to deal with Gunther? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso is heading into the biggest match of his singles career as he takes on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. But with tensions running high with his brother getting hurt, there is growing talk that The Yeet Master might not walk into this battle alone.

After everything that has happened, there is a strong chance he could bring in his real-life, legendary Bloodline member – his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

It all started when Jey Uso shocked the world by winning the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble. While many expected a full-circle moment with Roman Reigns, Uso set his sights on Gunther instead. Things got dark when Jimmy Uso, also trying to protect his brother, was brutally attacked by Gunther.

Jey Uso was zip-tied to the ropes and forced to watch helplessly as Jimmy was left bloody in the ring. This incident hit close to home, and she didn’t hold back. Speaking on his Fatu Off The Top podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion made it clear that he was furious about the attack on his son.

Rikishi even joked that he would have busted Gunther‘s head open with a crawfish if he had been there alive. While the tone was lighthearted, his frustration was real. With WrestleMania just around the corner, and Jey Uso also clearly pushed to a darker place, could Rishi make a surprise appearance to even the odds? He is no stranger to backing his sons when needed, and the storyline might just be setting the stage for a powerful Bloodline moment. Right now, this is all speculation as nothing has been confirmed.

Jey Uso sends a powerful warning to Gunther ahead of WrestleMania 41

On the April 7 episode of RAW, Jey Uso showed a side fans had not seen in a long time. With no smiles or signature “Yeet” chants, he stood face-to-face with Gunther and delivered a heartfelt, intense message. Still shaken from the brutal attack on his brother Jimmy, Jey revealed how their mother questioned why he did not protect him. Admitting he was once afraid of Gunther, The Yeet Master made it clear that fear is gone.

Looking at The Ring General in the eye, Jey told him to hug his family tight, because at WrestleMania, he’s not just fighting for a title – he’s fighting for his blood.

