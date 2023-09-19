Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes to cause major breakup on RAW? Analyzing the hints dropped this week 

Cody Rhodes announced at Payback 2023 that he had brought back Jey Uso to WWE as part of the Monday Night RAW roster. Many fans were delighted about the decision, but several superstars were unhappy due to their history with the former Bloodline member. Interestingly, a top tandem was also affected by the new addition to the red brand.

After Jey Uso "quit" WWE following SummerSlam 2023, Cody Rhodes brought him back to RAW. However, stars like Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens did not favor this move since The Bloodline unfairly prevented them from capturing gold in the past. However, Sami Zayn decided to forgive Jey.

The Prizefighter was willing to give Jey a second chance for Zayn, but things got rocky after Jey accidentally kicked Owens in the face last week. While many may think this could significantly affect Zayn and KO's relationship, that may not be true.

Owens' tension is not with Sami Zayn but with Jey. The former Universal Champion also shared that he was open to giving Jey a second chance despite what had happened in the past. With this in mind, it's safe to say that KO and The Master Strategist won't be splitting up anytime soon.

What is Cody Rhodes' reason for bringing Jey Uso to RAW?

The American Nightmare was one of the victims of The Bloodline's antics earlier this year. At WrestleMania 39, he could not defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship due to the group's interference. However, he has seemingly forgiven Jey.

On this week's RAW, Cody Rhodes explained his side by saying his main job was making fans happy. He reasoned that Jey deserved a second chance, and the latter should be given time to show that he had changed. He also highlighted how The Bloodline was now one member down following Jey's exit.

Sami Zayn agreed with Cody Rhodes and said that he and Owens had also given numerous chances to each other, leading to their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship win at WrestleMania 39.

What is the other reason Kevin Owens won't trust Jey Uso?

After Jey joined the red brand, he seemingly gained enemies and unwanted support. The Judgment Day has been keen on recruiting the RAW star to their group, but he has continuously refused to do so. Owens stated he felt like Jey would join the group, but the former Bloodline member clarified his intentions by going against The Judgment Day on this week's RAW.

It remains to be seen what's next for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens amid their difference of opinions regarding Jey Uso.