Rhea Ripley sends a strongly worded message to Jey Uso following WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley was out of action on the latest edition of WWE RAW after Nia Jax attacked her last week. However, Mami still watched the show closely and sent Jey Uso a strongly worded-message after the show.

Jey appeared on RAW and was confronted by members of The Judgment Day. He was given an ultimatum by the faction to join them or face the consequences.

Later in the night, Jey took on Drew McIntyre in a singles match. While the former member of The Bloodline was rolling in the match, Judgment Day came out to cheer him and later interfered in the contest. Jey laid them out with superkicks, making it clear that he was not going to join the heelish group.

Following RAW, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to vent her frustration at the 8-time WWE Tag Team Champion. She had a one-word response to Uso’s actions on Monday night.

"B*tch," the WWE Women's World Champion wrote.

Jey Uso was brought to RAW by Cody Rhodes after he quit SmackDown several weeks ago. It looks like the creative team will be building him as a solo star for some time after he gave some excellent performances with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Fans could see Jey team up with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes to take on Judgment Day at Survivor Series.

Rhea Ripley showed keen interest in Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Following Jey Uso’s move to RAW, Judgment Day’s Finn Balor told the former Tag Team Champion that the group respected him. Jey jumped when Finn stated that even Rhea Ripley was high on him.

Over the past few weeks, Rhea was seen sending out some messages in favor of the former member of The Bloodline. Some stars and fans even began believing that Jey could be Mami's new love interest, who is currently with Dominik Mysterio on-screen.

Earlier on RAW, Kevin Owens doubted Main Event Jey’s intentions and questioned Cody Rhodes why he brought him to the brand. Following the segment, Rhea took to Twitter to claim that she believed Jey Uso was trustworthy.

It will be interesting to see how the creative team will build this angle in the coming months. Jey could look to break The Judgment Day by showing interest in Rhea Ripley.

