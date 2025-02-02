Jey Uso to give up his WrestleMania spot to WWE legend after winning Royal Rumble match? Potential twist explored

Jey Uso pulled off a stunner at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 when he outsmarted John Cena to win his first Royal Rumble match. The Yeet Master outlasted 29 other men including giants Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu. Having entered the match at number 20, Jey eliminated Sami Zayn, John Cena, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The fans, however, must brace for another possible shocker from Jey Uso as he might relinquish his WrestleMania 41 spot for WWE legend, CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar had to swallow a bitter pill at the Royal Rumble after he was cunningly eliminated by Logan Paul. Punk managed to eliminate Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins simultaneously, but he was sent over the top rope by The Maverick right after.

This was probably the last opportunity for Punk to win the Rumble and then feature in the main event of WrestleMania 41. This has been a goal for the two-time WWE Champion since his debut in the promotion. So what might Punk do now to try and get into the WrestleMania 41 main event?

CM Punk could ask Paul Heyman for the favor he owes him. Punk might ask Heyman to convince Jey Uso to give away his WrestleMania spot or to insert Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

The former WWE Champion might push Heyman to return his favor because this might be his last chance. By next year, Punk will be 47. There is a chance he won't have the same hunger and momentum, and might also not be able to participate in the Royal Rumble match. As a result, Punk must negotiate with Jey Uso either directly or through his former manager, Paul Heyman.

CM Punk might convince Jey Uso to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

On the upcoming edition of RAW, CM Punk might also ask The Yeet Master to not interfere with his goal of main-eventing WrestleMania. He might ask Jey to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns might also stake a claim to a WrestleMania spot, and the three could have a Triple Threat match at Elimination Chamber 2025. Punk could win the match and then finally main-event WrestleMania 41.

It remains to be seen how Triple H books the main event of WrestleMania 41. Will it be as cinematic as WrestleMania 40 or will it be bigger? Only time will tell.

