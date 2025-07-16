  • home icon
Jey Uso to go away from WWE RAW after getting injured & not have a match at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 16, 2025 12:40 GMT
Jey Uso is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. [Image via WWE YouTube]

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Jey Uso compete in a high-stakes bout involving Bron Breakker, Penta, LA Knight, and CM Punk. The YEET Master participated in a Gauntlet Match to determine World Heavyweight Champion Gunther’s SummerSlam 2025 challenger.

Unfortunately, due to Bronson Reed’s interference, the former World Heavyweight Champion got eliminated by Bron Breakker. Despite all efforts by Reed and Breakker, Uso helped CM Punk capture the win.

The loss infuriated The Unpredictable Badass and The Aus-zilla, who launched a post-match attack on Punk and Uso. Surprisingly, Roman Reigns returned and saved the babyfaces from being further brutalized.

In a shocking turn of events, Jey Uso may be written off television for a few weeks after being attacked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. This may lead to him getting ruled out of SummerSlam 2025, leaving the window open for the Triple H-led creative team to book a singles match between Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker for The Biggest Party of The Summer.

However, Uso could surprisingly return at SummerSlam and help Roman Reigns capture a win against the two-time Intercontinental Champion, neutralizing Bronson Reed in the process.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative at this point.

WWE veteran slams Jey Uso’s booking on Monday Night RAW

While speaking on his Last Word podcast, former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman criticized Jey Uso’s booking on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, where the real-life Bloodline member was seen YEETing with fans twice during the Gauntlet Match.

The Coach felt that The YEET Master's booking was dumb.

"What did Jey Uso do tonight? He came out, beat down Bron [Breakker] a little bit, and then started to YEET? And then, as the announcer alluded to it, he went back and [said], ‘Let’s do it again! Let’s roll it back.’ And he YEETed twice during a match that would lead to a match to get his title back. Some of the dumbest booking I’ve ever seen," he said.
It will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based promotion has in store for Jey Uso in the coming weeks.

Edited by Yash Mittal
