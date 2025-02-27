Jey Uso to hand his WrestleMania 41 spot to WWE Superstar and walk away in frustration? Chances explored

WrestleMania is known for shaping the destiny of WWE Superstars. Jey Uso is one such superstar looking to make history at The Showcase of The Immortals this year. The Yeet Master is all geared up to confront Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

However, Jey's merriment may end after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Rock is once again back in WWE and looking to change things up. On the latest edition of SmackDown, The Final Boss asked Cody Rhodes to sell his soul to him and become his 'Corporate Champion' in WWE. Rhodes has time till the Elimination Chamber to answer The Rock.

However, if Cody refuses the offer, The Brahma Bull will have no option but to force his way to the top. In that case, The Great One can force Jey Uso to hand over his WrestleMania spot to The Rock. Being one of the members of the Board of Directors of the TKO group, Rock can very well force Jey to make that decision.

Thereafter, The Great One can fix his main event match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and announce that the winner of the Elimination Chamber can square off against Gunther at The Grandest Stage of Them All. That might also lead to an incensed Jey Uso walking out of WWE in frustration.

The Rock, however, would get his way and a clash with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 which he had promised to the Undisputed WWE Champion before leaving last year after WrestleMania 40. All eyes are on Cody's segment with The Rock at Elimination Chamber.

Jey Uso can win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41

If things don't get messier, and Jey goes on to face Gunther at WrestleMania 41, there is a huge chance of The Yeet Master winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

Jey has lost three matches on a trot against Gunther, with the last of these coming at Saturday Night's Main Event. But, many believe he stands a chance of winning the match at WrestleMania 41. This time, he will walk out with experience on his side and is a former Intercontinental Champion too.

He is massively over with the fans and some fans believe his popularity at present is at par with what former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) once enjoyed.

The massive pop Jey receives from the fans bears testimony that he could very well be the next world champion. It remains to be seen how the fans respond to his title reign if he wins at WrestleMania 41.

