Controversial former WWE star claims he will only return if The Rock gets involved 

A controversial former WWE star claimed that he would only return to the company if The Rock got involved. The Final Boss confronted Cody Rhodes this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Ryback answered some questions from fans on social media today and provided an update on a potential return to the company. The Big Guy exited the company in 2016 and has not wrestled a match since 2018. The veteran has gone on rants in the past about Triple H and has been very critical of the company since his departure.

A fan asked if he would consider returning to the promotion, and he suggested that a lot of things had to be corrected for him to do so. The former champion added that The Rock would have to get involved for him to consider a return to the promotion.

"For something like that to even remotely happen, some serious wrongs need to be righted. And it would most, honestly, it would probably take The Rock getting involved for something to get done. And that's the last bite, feed me more!" he said. [From 0:01 - 0:15]

The Rock and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to have another conversation with each other at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 this Saturday night. The Great One asked Rhodes for his soul during their promo on SmackDown.

WWE star believes The Rock has more matches in him

A major WWE star recently suggested that The Rock had a couple more matches left in him.

The Great One and Roman Reigns teamed up in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania XL to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. Speaking on The Maggie and Perloff Show, The Visionary was asked about his match against the legend. Rollins shared that he was impressed with The Brahma Bull's conditioning during the match and noted that he expected him to return to the ring again.

"He’s smart enough to know that his days of doing it full-time are gone. Do I think he can get in there and do one more or a couple more? Absolutely. He was in prime condition, he was ready to go, and he was a game opponent. For a guy that hadn’t done it in 10 years, that was really hard." [H/T: Ringside News]

The People's Champion claimed at the press conference following this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown that his storyline with Cody Rhodes does not have to culminate in a match. It will be interesting to see if the 52-year-old decides to return to action anytime soon.

