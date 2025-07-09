Jey Uso to leave WWE RAW for one major reason; legendary Roman Reigns reunion? 5 directions for The YEET Master following this week

Jey Uso endured a rough beatdown at the hands of Bronson Reed on Monday's episode of WWE RAW. Reed delivered two devastating Tsunamis to The YEET Master, who was saved by the combined efforts of backstage officials and referees.

But what's next for Main Event Jey following the events of RAW? He still has unfinished business with Seth Rollins' group while also looking for his way to world title contention.

Here are five directions for The YEET Master following this week's episode of RAW:

#5. Jey could call Cody Rhodes for backup

With Sami Zayn possibly out of commission, Jey Uso needs more manpower since Penta is not enough to combat Seth Rollins' group. LA Knight is there, but he's more of a lone wolf rather than a team player.

One team player Jey can call is Cody Rhodes, who is preparing to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Rhodes likely can't say no to Jey, and the history between him and Rollins is too deep not to explore.

#4. He could look to secure a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship

It's unlikely for Jey Uso to give up and just let Bronson Reed walk all over him and move on. But maybe he could use it to fuel his desire to get back into the World Heavyweight Championship picture.

If he can recover from Reed's attack, he could get his revenge and then set his sights on challenging the winner of Gunther vs. Goldberg. The Ring General is set to defend the World Heavyweight Title against Da Man at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

#3. Potential reunion with Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Under Triple H's creative leadership, WWE Superstars are involved in multiple storylines simultaneously. Seth Rollins and his group are feuding with many people, Sami Zayn is dealing with Bron Breakker and Karrion Kross, and Dominik Mysterio has a feud with AJ Styles and is flirting with Roxanne Perez in the absence of Liv Morgan.

It won't be surprising if Jimmy Uso calls his brother for help during their feud against Solo Sikoa's MFT. Jimmy and Jacob Fatu can't take on four dangerous stars without help, and Jey Uso is one of the best allies they could get. Main Event Jey could leave RAW for SmackDown just to reunite with Big Jim.

#2. Jey could bring back Roman Reigns from hiatus

It's unclear if Jey Uso will be taken off WWE television for a week or two following Bronson Reed's attack. LA Knight was sidelined for a short while before returning and taking his frustrations out on Seth Rollins.

With SummerSlam right around the corner, Jey Uso could take a couple of weeks off before bringing back Roman Reigns. The OTC has problems with Rollins and Bron Breakker, so it wouldn't be shocking if he goes after them.

The only problem in this scenario is Reigns' commitment to filming Street Fighter along with Cody Rhodes. If Reigns combines forces with Jey and Sami Zayn against Rollins' faction, it would be a legendary reunion.

#1. Jey Uso might go for revenge against Bronson Reed

The most likely direction for Jey Uso is to continue his feud with Bronson Reed. Jey pinned "Big" Bronson during the Fatal Four-Way Match in the first round of the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament.

Reed didn't pin The Yeet Master on Monday, but he temporarily incapacitated him. It will be interesting to see how this feud plays out, though it won't be shocking if Adam Pearce puts them in a Steel Cage Match or even a No Disqualification Match to settle it once and for all.

