Jey Uso to lose against 41-year-old star on WWE RAW? Looking at the chances

Jey Uso hasn’t picked up a singles win on WWE RAW ever since he arrived on the red brand after Payback 2023. His next televised match is set for the October 23rd episode of RAW against a 41-year-old star, and he might lose that match as well.

The star in questions is none other than Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy will take on Main Event Jey tomorrow night on WWE RAW. Priest might pick up the win due to a distraction from The Judgment Day.

WWE will probably look to make the Archer of Infamy strong in his outing against Main Event Jey, especially a week after The Judgment Day regained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Jey and Cody Rhodes.

For those unaware, the pair lost the tag team titles due to an interference from Jimmy Uso. The Bloodline member showed up unannounced on WWE RAW to superkick his twin brother. The distraction allowed Finn Balor to hit the Coup de Grâce on Jey Uso for the win.

It is worth mentioning that The Judgment Day will open RAW tomorrow night. It remains to be seen what the top faction will have to say to the WWE Universe and the locker room just two weeks before Crown Jewel 2023.

What happened after Jey Uso arrived on SmackDown?

Jey Uso showed up on SmackDown this past Friday to confront Jimmy Uso for costing him and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Damian Priest and Finn Balor on the October 16th episode of the red brand.

Uso superkicked his twin brother during his and Solo Sikoa’s brawl with John Cena. The RAW Superstar was brought to Nick Aldis' office, where the SmackDown General Manager fined him $10,000. He also ordered security to escort both Uso and Adam Pearce out of the building.

Adam Pearce tweets after confrontation with Nick Aldis. Read full story here.