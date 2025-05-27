Jey Uso to lose the World Heavyweight Title moments after defeating Gunther on WWE RAW? Exploring huge twist

Jey Uso is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther on RAW after Money in the Bank. Although it is set to be a tough challenge for The YEET Master, he may still defy the odds and beat The Ring General to retain his gold. However, that may not be the problem after all. Another major threat may be lurking in the shadows for the champ.
Moments after Jey Uso defeats Gunther to retain his title, Seth Rollins can cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase and win the World Heavyweight Championship. This week on RAW, The Visionary qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. As soon as he won, Rollins became a huge favorite to emerge victorious in the high-stakes contest.
The former Shield member has repeatedly mentioned in recent times that the World Heavyweight Championship will be in his grasp very soon. He has also put the defending champion on notice several times on RAW. Now that Seth Rollins has a dominant faction on his side, he will likely win the Money in the Bank briefcase.
What better opportunity to cash in than on a battered and bruised Jey Uso after his match with Gunther? After The Yeet Master barely survives a hard-hitting battle, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed can show up and unleash a merciless attack on him. In a shocking turn of events, Rollins can take this opportunity to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase.
The Visionary may walk out of Intuit Dome as the new World Heavyweight Champion. It may happen because Seth Rollins having the coveted title can lead to a big SummerSlam match. However, the scenario discussed above is entirely speculative. It remains to be seen whether Rollins wins the briefcase and what the future holds for Jey Uso.
Jey Uso to embark on a tag team run after losing the World Heavyweight Championship?
Jey Uso may be riding high on momentum as the World Heavyweight Champion now, but he is bound to lose the title at some point. A lot of fans have been wondering whether the 39-year-old will once again get back in the tag team division upon dropping the world title. However, the chances of it happening seem relatively low.
WWE has spent the last two years building Jey as a singles superstar on the main roster. Despite the criticism, the company went ahead with his solo push with the intent to establish Main Event Jey as one of the biggest babyfaces on the roster. Therefore, putting him back in the same place where he started may look like a bizarre move.
Jey Uso is expected to continue on his singles path even when he loses the coveted title. Besides, several feuds and storylines still need to happen with him as a singles star.
It does not look like the creative team will put him in the tag team division anytime soon. Nevertheless, Jey may compete in a few tag team matches sporadically.