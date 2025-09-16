Jey Uso may have been forced to turn heel after what happened on WWE RAW

Jey Uso appears to be in the midst of a character shift, as he has been behaving frantically in recent weeks. Last week on RAW, The YEET Master speared LA Knight, even though the latter helped him evade a merciless attack from The Vision. Although it looks like he has been shifting to the dark side, the 40-year-old has somehow managed to keep his sanity intact.

Ad

However, what happened this week on RAW might be the final blow that may force him to embrace his villainous side. LA Knight and Jimmy Uso were involved in a tag team match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the main event. Following the match, The Vision members unleashed a merciless beatdown on Big Jim. However, Jey Uso came to the rescue.

He also tried to squash his beef with Knight, offering the latter a handshake. The YEET Master seemingly had guilt for needlessly attacking the 42-year-old last week. However, The Megastar, who was seething for revenge, made sure to repay the favor. After accepting the handshake and pretending to have forgiven Jey, LA Knight hit the latter with a BFT.

Ad

Trending

This could be the catalyst for Jey Uso's much-awaited heel turn. Every word Roman Reigns told him may have started to ring a bell in his ears. Uso let his guard down this week and got burned, proving Reigns' point. The OTC warned him not to trust anyone except family. Despite that, Jey tried to extend an olive branch to Knight, only to get smoked.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

The recent turn of events on RAW may force him to embrace his dark side. The former Intercontinental Champion may come to the realization that he can no longer trust anyone. Jey Uso could become self-centered, similar to how Roman Reigns was back in the day as The Head of the Table. His potential narcissistic behavior could force him to turn on Jimmy Uso, too.

Ad

Ad

Jey Uso may lose the tag team championship match at Wrestlepalooza

Jey Uso will team up with Jimmy Uso to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. This is expected to be a blockbuster match as fans will witness The Usos in action for the first time in a long time. However, things may not go in their favor at the upcoming premium live event.

Ad

After what happened this week on RAW, it does not look like The YEET Master will be in a good mental state. He might hold resentment against Jimmy Uso deep inside for trusting LA Knight as a friend. Needless to say, Big Jim has been trying to stay nice to The Megastar regardless of what the latter has been going through with his brother.

This could create tensions within The Usos at Wrestlepalooza. Given Jey Uso's recent change in demeanor, the two brothers might have a hard time coordinating with each other in their match. This could eventually lead to Jey and Jimmy losing the tag team match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Besides, WWE has been booking The Vision as a strong faction on RAW. The company handing them a loss looks unlikely. Hence, there is a good possibility that Jey and Jimmy Uso might face a setback at Wrestlepalooza. However, this is only speculation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More