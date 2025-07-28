Jey Uso to miss SummerSlam 2025; Roman Reigns brings back top star? 5 Shocking booking decisions that might take place on WWE RAW

This week's WWE RAW is set to be a big one as it is the go-home show before SummerSlam this weekend in New Jersey. Not only will fans have a build-up to the two-night premium live event, but they will also have some interesting matches to look forward to. However, despite all this, fans can witness some shocking decisions unfolding. Here are five shocking booking decisions that could occur on WWE RAW.#5. Jey Uso is removed from WWE SummerSlamAt SummerSlam, Roman Reigns will team with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, the heel duo under Seth Rollins isn't known for playing fair. They could attack Uso and remove him ahead of his match this weekend.Reed is known for destroying his opponents, and Uso had humiliated him in the past few weeks. This would be done to ensure Reigns does not have a partner at SummerSlam. But, he would not be called The Tribal Chief if he didn't think fast on his feet.#4. Roman Reigns brings LA KnightLA Knight is not scheduled for a match at SummerSlam as of now. This could be WWE's way of using him on the PLE. If Uso is taken out, Knight would be the perfect replacement. The Megastar has been feuding with Rollin and his team for months now and got a victory at Saturday Night's Main Event.While Uso is arguably way more over than Knight, his teaming with Reigns for the tag team match at SummerSlam would make more sense. This should have been a Triple Threat if Rollins had not been injured, and it would have been one of the most anticipated matches on the card.#3. Rhea Ripley is removed from SummerSlamRhea Ripley is set for a Triple Threat match with IYO SKY and Naomi for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam. While this does feel like a rehash of her WrestleMania 41 bout, things could always change. The best way to pivot from this would be for Ripley to get attacked and get injured. This could be done by SKY.Naomi vs Rhea Ripley vs IYO SKY [Image Credits: wwe.com]While the two are very close both in and outside the ring, SKY would prefer to have a singles match against Naomi. This would allow her to focus on the current Women's Champion in her pursuit to win back her title. Ripley has proven to be a massive threat to SKY's reign, and removing her from the match would make sense.#2. Brie Bella returns after the Eight-Woman Tag Team matchThis week on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley will team with Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, and IYO SKY to face the heel team of Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, and Naomi. This is set to be one of the most anticipated matches on the show. Two things could happen in this bout: the aforementioned attack by SKY on Ripley or the return of Brie Bella.For weeks now, Brie has teased her possible return to WWE. This would make the match even more memorable if it were to happen. It could also lead to the announcement of The Bella Twins having a bout at SummerSlam.#1. LWO wins World Tag Team TitleIn the upcoming edition of RAW, the World Tag Team Title will be on the line as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day will defend their gold against LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Balor and McDonagh winning the tag team title a few weeks ago was a surprise, and WWE could redo this, with Dominik Mysterio playing a major role in The Judgment Day losing the belts.Dom will be by the ringside to help his Judgment Day brothers, but if they lose, they might blame the young Mysterio. This would result in Balor turning on Dirty Dom at SummerSlam, allowing AJ Styles to win the Intercontinental Championship.