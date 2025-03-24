Jey Uso to miss WrestleMania 41 after brutal attack on WWE RAW? Exploring implications for multiple title matches

In tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso is set to engage in a tag team match against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. The identity of The YEET Master's partner remains a mystery and will be disclosed on the spot during the show. Many believe Jey's partner will be none other than Jimmy Uso.

However, irrespective of who partners ''Main Event'' Jey, the OG Bloodline member may face some significant challenges during the match, as Gunther may either send Ludwig Kaiser or interfere himself to decimate this year's Men's Royal Rumble winner. The attack could lead to Grayson Waller and Austin Theory emerging as the winners. This victory could help A-Town Down Down earn a World Tag Team Title shot down the line.

Meanwhile, a potential brutal attack on Jey could lead to him getting hospitalized, jeopardizing his WrestleMania 41 match against The Ring General. However, in reality, it's unlikely that their 'Mania match will be affected in any way. It's important to note that the Triple H-led creative team may book this angle to elevate the hype for the World Heavyweight Championship match in Las Vegas.

Further, this angle will allow the company to put the Samoan twin in an underdog position, helping Jey Uso gather more support from the WWE Universe. That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

Jey Uso made a major statement ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

The YEET Master recently took to social media to post the official WrestleMania 41 match card graphics of his encounter with Gunther on his Instagram stories.

The former Intercontinental Champion made a major statement as he wrote, "World Shocker. 2X!" This message seemingly implies that the OG Bloodline member is ready to shock the world for the second time after his monumental victory in the Men's Royal Rumble.

In this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, Jey last eliminated John Cena to emerge as the victor. It seems like the 39-year-old star is ready to surprise the WWE Universe for the second time by dethroning The Ring General at The Show of Shows.

Jey Uso is currently on a dream singles run, and it will be interesting to see if he becomes the World Heavyweight Champion in Vegas next month.

