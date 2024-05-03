Jey Uso must quit WWE RAW and return to SmackDown at 2-time world champion's request following Backlash

Jey Uso has been one of the top stars on WWE RAW since moving to the flagship brand last year following his departure from The Bloodline. The former Tag Team Champion is set for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest at Backlash France this weekend.

However, we might see Main Event Jey Uso return to the blue brand in the coming days at the request of former Women's World Champion Naomi. Roman Reigns has taken a sabbatical since WrestleMania XL, where he lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. However, Solo Sikoa has since assumed the leadership role of The Bloodline and added Tama Tonga while brutally kicking out Jimmy Uso.

Since then, Jimmy has not been seen, and fans are theorizing that he could reunite with his brother soon. One person who could make this happen is none other than Naomi.

Naomi, the real-life wife of Jimmy Uso, continues to wrestle on Friday Night SmackDown despite her husband's absence and this year's Draft. The 36-year-old has her hands full currently, as she is set to face Bayley and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship at Backlash.

However, once she finishes her match this Saturday, Naomi could turn her attention toward the recent events in The Bloodline.

The former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion could approach Jey and request to "come home." After hesitating initially, Jey could return to the blue brand for the sake of his family and join forces with Jimmy Uso to take on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

How did Jey Uso react after The Bloodline betrayed Jimmy Uso?

As many may remember, during last year's SummerSlam, Jey was only inches away from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, but Jimmy betrayed him. Although the real-life brothers parted ways and even fought at WrestleMania XL, Jey still feels empathetic about what happened.

When asked before by Cathy Kelly about what Jey Uso thought about Jimmy getting betrayed by The Bloodline, the RAW Superstar stated that he had reminded his brother to come with him last year.

"Messing with The Bloodline over there, you're going down the deep, dangerous road. I mean, they're adding members over there [that] we don't even know about. As far as Jimmy goes, I told him to come with me," said Jey.

It would be interesting to see how The Bloodline saga will play out in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will look to build momentum when they lock horns with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a tag team match at Backlash France this weekend.

