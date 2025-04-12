Jey Uso to quit WWE because of one massive heartbreaking reason following WrestleMania 41? Possibility explored

Jey Uso has had an interesting year in WWE so far, as demonstrated by his Road to WrestleMania 41. The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner will battle The Ring General at The Show of Shows, having previously failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

This time, it's a must-win situation for Uso. His prospects as a major singles star hinge on his performance opposite Gunther. The big Austrian has gotten the upper hand physically, but he also has the mental advantage.

This is a result of what went down on Monday Night RAW in London. Gunther zip-tied Jey Uso to the bottom rope and proceeded to decimate his twin brother, Jimmy. This was no ordinary beatdown. It crushed Jey's spirit. Uso was busted open, and The Ring General made Big Jim pass out before wiping his blood on his chest.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

This WrestleMania match means so much more to the challenger now. Not just personal glory, The YEET Master also needs to beat Gunther to restore his family's pride. This is such a big match for Jey Uso that he doesn't see losing as an option. However, we all know it is a strong possibility, as he may get too emotional next Saturday. So, what if he does lose?

This could cause an irreversible impact on Jey's singles prospects, potentially ending his chance of ever becoming a world champion in WWE. As a result, we could see Uso quitting the company after what Gunther put him through psychologically. That is more damaging than just losing a wrestling match.

Ad

Obviously, from a storyline point of view, it would be a great follow-up angle to the biggest loss of The YEET Master's career.

Jey Uso can return to WWE in a few weeks

Jey Uso quitting WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 41 would be a heartbreaking moment, one that would be met with shock and sadness. His story wouldn't end there, though, even if his prospects look bleak.

Ad

Jimmy Uso could eventually request his twin brother to return, with multiple options in store for him. The Usos may reunite and dominate the tag team division again, but more compellingly, Main Event Jey can restart his ascent to the top of the mountain with Big Jim and other family members appearing on WWE television to motivate him.

Expand Tweet

While WrestleMania 41 might very well be Jey Uso's time, a better story could be told if WWE holds off on his potential victory. The YEET Master can become the World Heavyweight Champion later this year, possibly dethroning Gunther if the latter still has the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More