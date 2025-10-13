Jey Uso to quit WWE, Seth Rollins’ student is back, Dominik Mysterio dethroned? - 5 Things that could happen on RAW after Crown Jewel

  • home icon
By Love Verma
Published Oct 13, 2025 05:06 GMT
RAW
Tonight's RAW will be post-show after Crown Jewel 2025. [Image credits: WWE.com]

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be the first show after Crown Jewel. The Perth, Australia, premium live event witnessed major ups and downs, especially in The Bloodline Saga. Also, Seth Rollins finally defeated Cody Rhodes in a Crown Jewel Title match and became the new champion.

In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen in the aftermath of the Crown Jewel on the red brand.

#5. Jey Uso could quit WWE after getting tired of family drama

Jey Uso accidentally speared Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, leading Bronson Reed to pin the OTC in a singles match. After Reigns showed his frustration and left the ring, Jey said he's 'out' and walked away from Jimmy Uso.

It's clear that Jey is frustrated with the whole situation, and he might decide to quit WWE as a result. Although it will be part of the storyline, it will definitely make The Bloodline Saga more interesting.

#4. Austin Theory could return to join The Vision

Seth Rollins and Austin Theory were part of an alliance during the pandemic era, along with former WWE star Buddy Murphy. The trio was a heel stable where Rollins portrayed his gimmick of The Messiah. Now, Theory and Grayson Waller are already separated, and the former is on hiatus from the company.

In tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, Theory might finally return to the Stamford-based promotion and rejoin the heel alliance of The Visionary. The chances of this happening are higher, especially since they were previous allies.

#3. Penta could pull off an upset over Dominik Mysterio to win the IC Title

Dominik Mysterio has already been announced to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta. Last week, the masked star emerged victorious against The Judgment Day with the help of Dragon Lee and AJ Styles.

Usually, RAW after a PLE sees some surprises that spark the prospect of a title change on the show. It's possible that Penta might pull off an upset over the Dirty Dominik and dethrone him to become the new champion.

However, Finn Balor might play a crucial role in this title switch, leading to Dom vs. Balor in the upcoming weeks on RAW.

#2. Kairi Sane could leave Asuka on RAW

A few weeks ago, Asuka and Kairi Sane turned heel and betrayed IYO SKY on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, The Empress of Tomorrow played a key role in forcing Kairi to stand against SKY, even though there were many instances where Kairi was not against The Genius of Sky and had no real intention of beating her.

Considering this, there’s a chance that Kairi might decide to leave Asuka on RAW after their loss to Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at Crown Jewel 2025. This would leave the former Women's World Champion all alone as a heel star.

#1. CM Punk vs. LA Knight to determine Seth Rollins' next challenger

LA Knight already pinned Jey Uso on last week's RAW, which rules him out of the race to become the next challenger for Seth Rollins' World Championship. Now, the remaining contenders are The Megastar and CM Punk.

This raises the possibility of The Best in the World and the former US Champion locking horns in a potential no. 1 contender match on the red brand. The winner of this match will go on to face Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship.

Edited by Neda Ali
