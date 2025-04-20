Jey Uso to relinquish his WWE World Heavyweight Title immediately after WrestleMania 41? Exploring why it’s possible

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship match kicked off WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso made Gunther submit to become the new titleholder. Main Event Jey is now expected to have an incredible run as champion.

Ad

In an unexpected turn of events, Jey Uso could end up relinquishing his newly won title and taking some time off. Jey was seen favoring his elbow during the championship match, and he might be hurt. Hence, he might not be able to continue his title run.

If Jey Uso is seriously injured, he could take some time off TV to rehab and rest after a busy WrestleMania week. The World Heavyweight Champion has been a workhorse for WWE over the past couple of years.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Jey could announce his injury on the upcoming episode of RAW. The Ring General Gunther could then unleash an attack on his WrestleMania 41 opponent and write him off TV. If it happens, it could be a major setback for Main Event Jey and his fans.

As of now, WWE has yet to provide an update on Jey's condition. The RAW Superstar might not be severely hurt.

WWE CCO Triple H revealed the origin of Jey Uso’s Yeet Movement

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H recently spoke about Jey Uso's rising popularity and character work. The RAW star is greeted with loud Yeet chants wherever he goes.

Ad

On the High Performance podcast, The Game said the Yeet Movement began when Jey joined RAW as a singles star after parting ways with The Bloodline. He also spoke about the origin of the champion's popular hand gesture.

"Jey Uso right now came out of a long storyline with Roman Reigns and sort of became this babyface or good guy of The Bloodline and breaks out on his own, 'Main Event' Jey Uso. The entrance track is very rhythmic. He got up on the turnbuckle where he was doing this thing, very rhythmically going with the music, and the crowd started doing it with him. He came back, and I was like, 'Hey, you did a thing, ' and he wasn't really aware of it. We all started to talk about it, and I was telling him that he was rhythmically bouncing in the corner, and I don't know if you noticed, but the crowd started to do it [the hand gesture]." [19:15 - 20:14]

Ad

The Yeet Master is loved by fans worldwide, and it will be interesting to see what's next for him after his incredible title win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More