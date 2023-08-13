Jey Uso to replace injured WWE star on RAW? Exploring potential reason he's out of SmackDown

WWE fans were shocked when Jey Uso announced that he was done with The Bloodline, SmackDown, and World Wrestling Entertainment. The former tag team champion said so directly into the camera during the closing moments of Friday Night SmackDown.

Naturally, this sparked interest and speculation from the WWE Universe. Some wondered if Jey was truly leaving, while others began to connect the dots and try to figure out where the storyline may lead.

One potential angle this story could take that isn't often discussed is a move for Jey Uso to Monday Night RAW. Not just to be a standard member of the brand, but instead to team up with a former friend and foe: Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn is one half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Kevin Owens. The pair even won the belts from The Usos at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, though, Owens is out of action for the time being.

Kevin suffered an injury to his ribs and has been given time off to heal up. While that would typically lead to the champions vacating their gold, it hasn't happened yet with the Canadian stars. That may be due to the fact that Jey will sub in for Owens and reunite with his former stablemate. Sami and Jey could be an incredible tag team.

Sami Zayn's health is also in question following WWE RAW

While Kevin Owens' injury is certainly unfortunate, he may not be the only star in the popular tag team who is currently dealing with a medical issue. It appears that Sami Zayn also has an injury of some kind.

Eagle eyed fans watching WWE Monday Night RAW noticed that Sami's elbow looked horrifying. During a segment where The Underdog From The Underground was beaten down by JD McDonagh, fans got a close up look at his swollen body part.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Sami is likely suffering from either bursitis or from a bursa sac infection. While this hasn't been officially confirmed, this is somewhat common for wrestlers thanks to the bumps they take on a regular basis.

If that is truly what Zayn's ailment is, he will likely be back in action sooner rather than later. Given that he was allowed to run back to the ring during a show closing brawl, WWE likely doesn't fear that his injury is too bad.

On the other hand, if Sami is badly hurt, a replacement partner won't really matter. Instead, he and Kevin Owens will likely have to be stripped of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen.

