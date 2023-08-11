What injury does Sami Zayn have? Chances of WWE stripping him of the Tag Team Titles

Sami Zayn was one of the major stars who did not participate in WWE SummerSlam 2023. However, he did appear on this week's RAW but sported an injured elbow after an attack courtesy of JD McDonagh. Unfortunately for the champion, the injury is not part of the storyline.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sami Zayn is suffering from bursitis, or a bursa sac infection. This is why there was an angle on RAW where he was taken out to give him time to heal. The report also noted Kevin Owens' condition, who is out due to a broken rib. Despite this, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions will not be stripped of the titles.

"Zayn has an elbow swollen like a golf ball which is why they did the angle on RAW where Judgment Day took him out. The injury that would cause that would be bursitis or a bursa sac infection. Owens is injured as well but he was given time off to let his broken rib get a rest and the plan wasn’t to take the tag titles off them," said Meltzer.

The Prizefighter was last seen on the July 24, 2023, episode of RAW. He supported Zayn as the latter battled Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship but was attacked backstage by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. It was later reported that he had a legitimate fractured rib.

Sami Zayn is not the only superstar who has recently been injured

Sami Zayn on this week's RAW

While the 39-year-old could not perform at this year's SummerSlam event because his partner was out of action, multiple participants in the event walked out injured.

It was reported after the premium live event that Roman Reigns had also suffered an injury. It was believed that it occurred when Jey Uso performed a Suicide Dive through the ropes and collided with his opponent's back.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter also noted that aside from The Tribal Chief and Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar also joined them on the list of injured stars. He reportedly sustained his injury early in his match against Cody Rhodes.

Which WWE Superstar suffered the same injury as Sami Zayn 10 years ago?

From the looks of it, a bursa sac injury is quite common among wrestlers, and the RAW star could possibly heal in a few weeks. In 2013, another top star who suffered from this was John Cena. The Cenation Leader was out for two months, but he was also dealing with other injuries.

It remains to be seen when and where fans will see Sami again after his unfortunate injury.

