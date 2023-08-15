Jey Uso to return ahead of Payback 2023? Addressing the chances after he quit WWE

On SmackDown last week, Jey Uso shocked the fans after he decided to quit WWE. Sometime after the announcement, Jey was moved to the alumni section of the website. This development raised several questions about the 37-year-old's future in the Stamford-based promotion.

After all, Jey's message of quitting seemed too serious. Several fans wondered whether the former tag team champion would return before Payback. While fans would like to see it happen, there is a chance that the WWE Universe might not witness Jey Uso's return ahead of Payback.

Right now in WWE, The Judgment Day story is picking up a lot of traction. Considering there would be a lot to do around that, WWE could look to hold off on a potential match between Jey and Jimmy Uso at Payback. It would also give the company more time to build the rivalry for a possible final clash at WrestleMania 40.

If a clash between The Usos is booked for WrestleMania 40 next year, it will align well with their dreams considering they once spoke about wanting to face each other at WrestleMania someday.

While there is still a lot of time, it will be interesting to see how WWE develops The Bloodline storyline in the coming weeks.

WWE legend calls for RAW superstar to team up with Jey Uso

After Jimmy Uso attacked Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 and cost him the match against Roman Reigns, Jey was pretty much left alone. To make things worse, SmackDown after SummerSlam did not bring him relief as he attacked Reigns and Sikoa while also superkicking Jimmy.

This development on the blue brand leaves Jimmy with a chance to join Roman Reigns again. Jey will have no one by his side if he does so. To compensate for the same, WWE legend Eric Bischoff believes the promotion must add Sami Zayn to the storyline.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said that Sami Zayn has gone out of the storyline and been forgotten. Bischoff said:

''And let’s watch that story. And maybe that’s, maybe that’s Sami. ’Cause he’s gone out of the storyline now, he’s kind of forgotten about. Let Jey bring him back in and be a part of it. That would be my go-to if I was sitting in a meeting right now at Stamford and going, ‘Okay, now what do we do to try to bring this thing back to life , or bring more life into it?’ I’d like to have a conversation about bringing Sami into it."

Considering Sami Zayn was one of the first people to advise Jey Uso to walk out of The Bloodline, it would make sense to add him to the storyline. The Canadian superstar has shared significant history with Reigns and can add much to the storyline.

